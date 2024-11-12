Severed Raid Buff Quest #3 Now Live - 6.75% Bonus Damage and Healing

Great system. Will help other guilds catch up to this high level content. There will also be the ring in 11.0.7.
I'm actually short a few and I just cleared heroic... can I still get them if I clear normal or LFR on an alt or something?
i have 19 threads on a single character, and the quest is not offered to me...- the whole game is on fire. nothing works. in LFR, _EVERY_ people with 6/6 hero track items ninja veteran loot away from alts who got blue adventurer gear.this game is a joke. can't wait until they go bankrupt, this is unsustainable.
Would be cool if council wasn't bugged where it counts as kill but no loot and therefore no finery.
Remove/reduce valorstoness and crests requirements for alts.
so first was 2% then 3% and now 1.75%, wtf