Secretlab SKINS Lite Now for Sale - Hands on with The Lich King and Illidan Stormrage Editions

I got the same Alliance chair and it's friggin awesome. If any of you are torn on the secret labs chair - highly recommend it. And go after a larger size too.
Not available in the UK? What a shock!
the ass section of the lich king one looks like a stain
A more detailed and longer review than anything else in the actual game.For a chair condom..
Do they only fit secret lab chairs? Or can they fit most gaming chairs?
Give me a Emerald Nightmare one with red and black stuff on it and we might get somewhere.
Aw a transmog for your chair!
No cat, no buy.
Damn, I promised myself never to buy from SecretLab again (these *!@#$s forgot my surname in the delivery address for my Titan Evo, had to set heaven and hell in motion to get it, support didn't help for ^&*! but was quick to instantly close the ticket when it finally got here, probably the worst support experience of my life), but I need this Lich King skin.
Remember kids never buy a gaming chair. Paying 10x the price for a chair that will ruin your body. Research office chairs best for posture and comfort and not only will you get something far cheaper but your future self will thank you for the rest of your life.These chairs don't look that bad but still nowhere near as good as a modern office chair.
Will Secret Labs even honor the sale of these? I'm still waiting for my chair I ordered a couple or so years ago lmao.
I would be all over these, but I've had two Secretlabs chairs and they're super uncomfortable. Switched to a Herman Miller Aeron I got cheap and haven't looked back since, as incredible as these look
thats fire! too bad im broke :Pspent too much money on random stuff the last 4 years unrelated