Daily Anniversary Trivia Quest Experience for Leveling Alts

1 timewalking dungeons gives 1-2 levels at low level, this is kind of meh
Good to know! I assumed it didn’t give anything. I’ll have to park my remix army there and whittle away at some levels!
Another good thing about the trivia quest area is that it is a rested area. So that makes for a quick log in and out for multiple alts parked there.
I didn't know Wowhead needed more articles after all the trash articles they churned out about Cata Classic today.I thought everyone did the dailys on a non-max char. There's literally 3 completable quests within seconds, 2 from the Pet Battle Trainers, pet battle vs NPC's scale with your loadouts max level so if you field only level 1 pets they can only field level 1 pets. You're welcome
Next wowhead article will be breaking news, "players can press the 'b' key to open their inventory - huge time save for managing your items"
I'm so glad they're bringing this back because I genuinely enjoyed those questions.
Uhhh . . . not only have I been doing this since the beginning (when I got back into town, as I was gone when the anniversary dropped) and have been doing this every previous year that it was available, but also, been using the DMF buff (on my rarely-played toons, I get it the PREVIOUS Darkmoon Faire so I'll have it going in and then refresh) as well as the Wickerman's buff (which lasts 2 hours, only depleted IN-GAME) and if you played during BfA, you can get the Draught of the Ten Lands elixir (you can send it to alts). My guildie, who just came back into the game has also been parking a ton of alts there.I mean, I appreciate the mention of it - I guess better slightly-late-than-never.
Extra 10% XP buff from the event (the 12 hour buff from quest) and war mode 10% count for this. Also Draught of Ten Lands on characters lower than 49.
Well, this'll get nerfed now.... I've got too many alts camped there now that I'll have to move again.
It also gives around 120g and 5 Timewarped Badges, which can add up if you have enough characters parked there.