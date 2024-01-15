Season 4 Tier Set Bonuses and Transmogs - Voting Concluded

Disclaimer

Problem 1: Multiple Votes - Players figured out that votes are counted once per character , rather than per account, allowing players to inflate votes. Players could easily submit 1 vote per character they have, skewing the vote.



Problem 2: Meme/Spiteful Votes - There have been many people recommending people to vote for a Tier Set for a class they didn't want, to intentionally make a spec "bad" or not fun to play in Season 4. An example is players encouraging others to vote for Season 1 Augmentation Evoker, an option that is not present in the polls. This probably makes up some portion of the votes but probably isn't as impactful as Problem 1.

Death Knight

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 2163 1592 3755

Season 2 2812 2229 5041

Season 3 5841 4139 9980

Blood

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 752 867 1620

Season 2 4588 3203 7791

Season 3 2181 2602 4784

Season 2



(2) Set Bonus: Heart Strike and Blood Boil deal 10% increased damage and have a 5% chance to grant Vampiric Blood for 5 sec.

(4) Set Bonus: When you would gain Vampiric Blood you are infused with Vampiric Strength, granting you 10% Strength for 5 sec. Your Heart Strike and Blood Boil extend the duration of Vampiric Strength by 0.5 sec.



Frost

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 1456 1094 2550

Season 2 3611 2736 6347

Season 3 757 730 1487

Season 2



(2) Set Bonus: Howling Blast damage increased by 10%. Consuming Rime increases the damage of your next Frostwyrm's Fury by 4%, stacking 10 times. Pillar of Frost calls a Frostwyrm's Fury at 25% effectiveness that cannot Freeze enemies.

(4) Set Bonus: Frostwyrm's Fury causes enemies hit to take 20% increased damage from your critical strikes for 12 sec.





Unholy

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 980 908 1886

Season 2 1959 1409 3369

Season 3 3184 2718 5902

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: Set Bonus: Apocalypse summons an additional Magus of the Dead. Your Magus of the Dead Shadow Bolt now fires a volley of Shadow Bolts at up to 4 nearby enemies.

(4) Set Bonus: Set Bonus: Each Rune you spend increases the duration of your active Magi by 0.5 sec and your Magi will now also cast Amplify Damage, increasing the damage you deal by 5% for 10 sec.



Demon Hunter

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 2303 1836 4138

Season 2 1328 1156 2484

Season 3 5225 3807 9032

Havoc

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 1381 1341 2722

Season 2 921 894 1815

Season 3 6906 6705 13611

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: Blade Dance automatically triggers Throw Glaive on your primary target for 100% damage and each slash has a 50% chance to Throw Glaive an enemy for 35% damage.

(4) Set Bonus: Throw Glaive reduces the remaining cooldown of The Hunt by 2.0 sec, and The Hunt's damage over time effect lasts 6 sec longer.





Vengeance

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 951 937 1887

Season 2 2218 2049 4267

Season 3 3169 2868 6037

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: When you attack a target afflicted by Sigil of Flame, your damage and healing are increased by 2% and your Stamina is increased by 2% for 8 sec, stacking up to 5.

(4) Set Bonus: Sigil of Flame's periodic damage has a chance to flare up, shattering an additional Soul Fragment from a target and dealing (75.9% of Attack power) additional damage. Each 40 Fury you spend reduces its cooldown by 1.0 sec.



Druid

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 4187 3393 7580

Season 2 5003 3318 8321

Season 3 1021 829 1851

Balance

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 2684 2473 5157

Season 2 1952 1539 3491

Season 3 1464 1484 2948

Season 1



(2) Set Bonus: Starsurge and Starfall increase the damage of your next Wrath or Starfire by 20%, stacking up to 3 times.

(4) Set Bonus: When you enter Eclipse, your next Starsurge or Starfall costs 5 less Astral Power and deals 20% increased damage.





Feral

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 1271 1240 2511

Season 2 570 503 1073

Season 3 2542 1609 4151

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: Feral Frenzy grants Smoldering Frenzy, increasing all damage you deal by 20% for 8 sec.

(4) Set Bonus: Feral Frenzy's cooldown is reduced by 15 sec. During Smoldering Frenzy, enemies burn for 10% of damage you deal as Fire over 10 sec.



Guardian

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 460 441 901

Season 2 5522 4628 10151

Season 3 592 441 1032

Season 2



(2) Set Bonus: When you take damage, Mangle and Thrash damage and Rage generation are increased by 15% for 8 sec and you heal for 6% of damage taken over 8 sec.

(4) Set Bonus: Raze/Maul damage increased by 20% and casting Ironfur or Raze/Maul increases your maximum health by 3% for 12 sec, stacking 5 times.





Restoration

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 771 744 1515

Season 2 1484 1091 2574

Season 3 3679 3124 6803

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: You and your Grove Guardian's Nourishes now heal 2 additional allies within 40 yds at 40% effectiveness.

(4) Set Bonus: Consuming Clearcasting now causes your Regrowth to also cast Nourish onto a nearby injured ally at 200% effectiveness, preferring those with your heal over time effects.



Evoker

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 3528 2184 5712

Season 2 2520 1516 4036

Season 3 1152 758 1910

Augmentation

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 0 0 0

Season 2 2902 2609 5510

Season 3 3846 2715 6562

Season 3

(2) Set Bonus: Every third Prescience lasts 100% longer.

(4) Set Bonus: Casting Prescience enhances your next Eruption with smaller fissures for each Prescience you have active, each dealing (110% of Spell power) damage and extending Ebon Might by 0.2 sec.



Devastation

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 1276 1082 2358

Season 2 3189 1724 4913

Season 3 850 575 1425

Season 2



(2) Set Bonus: Disintegrate and Pyre pierce enemies with Obsidian Shards, dealing 12% of damage done as Volcanic damage over 8 seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Empower spells deal 8% increased damage and cause your Obsidian Shards to blaze with power, dealing 200% more damage for 5 sec. During Dragonrage, shards always blaze with power.





Preservation

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 2486 1849 4335

Season 2 1541 1012 2553

Season 3 944 628 1573

Season 1



(2) Set Bonus: Empower spells increase Reversion's healing by 35% for 6 sec.

(4) Set Bonus: Reversion healing has a chance to cause your next Living Flame to cast instantly and deal 20% increased damage or healing. Stacks up to 2 times.





Hunter

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 4235 3153 7388

Season 2 3154 1995 5148

Season 3 1622 1287 2909

Beast Mastery

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 1035 1071 2105

Season 2 5403 3301 8704

Season 3 5058 4550 9608

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: Bestial Wrath summons a Dire Beast for 15 sec.

(4) Set Bonus: Your most recently summoned Dire Beast now obeys your Kill Command and can benefit from Beast Cleave.



Marksmanship

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 816 946 1762

Season 2 680 658 1338

Season 3 3038 2509 5547

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: Rapid Fire deals 20% additional damage. Trick Shots causes Rapid Fire to launch a Volley for 6 sec, dealing 100% of normal damage.

(4) Set Bonus: Every 10 Focus you spend has a 3.0% chance to reset the cooldown of Rapid Fire and cause your next Rapid Fire to shoot 100% additional shots during its channel.



Survival

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 2041 1535 3576

Season 2 799 731 1530

Season 3 1597 1389 2986

Season 1



(2) Set Bonus: Raptor Strike / Mongoose Strike, Carve, and Butchery damage increased by 12%.

(4) Set Bonus: Raptor Strike / Mongoose Bite, Carve, and Butchery have a 20% chance to make your next Raptor Strike / Mongoose Bite, Carve, or Butchery cost 10 less Focus and deal 40% increased damage.





Mage

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 2246 1668 3913

Season 2 2329 2038 4367

Season 3 3743 2470 6213

Arcane

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 641 832 1473

Season 2 1122 1074 2196

Season 3 2244 1559 3804

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: Consuming Clearcasting grants increased spell damage by 2% for 20 sec, stacking up to 10%.

(4) Set Bonus: After consuming Clearcasting 3 times, your next Arcane Missiles consumes Arcane Battery, dealing 150% increased damage to your primary target and fires at up to 4 nearby enemies dealing 100% increased damage.



Fire

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 810 997 1807

Season 2 3077 2677 5754

Season 3 1511 1575 3086

Season 2



(2) Set Bonus: Phoenix Flames applies Charring Embers to all enemies it damages, increasing their damage taken from you by 5% for 12 sec.

(4) Set Bonus: When your direct damage spells hit an enemy affected by Charring Embers 20 times the damage of your next 2 Phoenix Flames is increased by 200% and they refund a charge on use.





Frost

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 814 1013 1827

Season 2 1744 1110 2854

Season 3 3255 2703 5958

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: Glacial Spike damage increased by 10% and it explodes when it Shatters a frozen target, dealing 20% of its damage dealt to nearby enemies. Deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets.

(4) Set Bonus: Casting Glacial Spike has a 40% chance to trigger Brain Freeze.



Monk

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 5318 3719 9037

Season 2 1911 1299 3210

Season 3 1080 885 1966

Brewmaster

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 414 570 984

Season 2 870 783 1653

Season 3 2858 2207 5065

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: Breath of Fire deals 40% bonus damage as Shadowflame and causes you to heal for 50% of your Fire damage dealt.

(4) Set Bonus: Your attacks against targets afflicted by Breath of Fire have a chance to deal 15% extra damage as Shadowflame, and each Celestial Brew also grants a Stagger absorb for 100% of the Shadowflame damage you have dealt, causing damage delayed by Stagger to instead be prevented.



Mistweaver

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 540 648 1187

Season 2 540 463 1002

Season 3 4316 3515 7831

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: Renewing Mist applies Chi Harmony to its initial target, increasing their healing taken from you by 50% for 8 sec.

(4) Set Bonus: 20% of all healing you do to targets with Chi Harmony is stored and then dispersed evenly among your allies with Renewing Mist when Chi Harmony fades or is refreshed.



Windwalker

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 2300 2446 4745

Season 2 2300 1359 3658

Season 3 1971 1631 3602

Season 1



(2) Set Bonus: Fists of Fury increases the damage dealt by your next 2 Rising Sun Kicks or Spinning Crane Kicks by 30%.

(4) Set Bonus: Fists of Fury now instead enhances your next 3 Rising Sun Kicks or Spinning Crane Kicks and enhanced kicks increase damage your next Fists of Fury deals by 5%, stacking up to 3 times.





Paladin

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 2780 2206 4986

Season 2 6094 4412 10507

Season 3 1818 1261 3078

Holy

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 614 597 1210

Season 2 3068 2585 5654

Season 3 1897 1790 3687

Season 2



(2) Set Bonus: Holy Shock's critical strikes heal for 60% more and reduce the cooldown of Light's Hammer by 2 sec, or Holy Prism by 1 sec.

(4) Set Bonus: Light's Hammer heals 100% more frequently and generates 1 Holy Power every 4 sec. Holy Prism's healing is increased by 80% and it generates 1 Holy Power if cast on an enemy target, or 3 if cast on an ally.





Protection

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 3093 2474 5567

Season 2 2040 1532 3572

Season 3 1448 1885 3333

Season 1



(2) Set Bonus: Avenger's Shield grants you and your closest ally Ally of the Light, increasing Versatility by 6% for 8 sec.

(4) Set Bonus: Casting Hammer of the Righteous / Blessed Hammer increases your Parry by 5% for 10 sec, and extends the duration of Ally of the Light by 1.0 sec.





Retribution

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 1299 2320 3619

Season 2 4656 2320 6976

Season 3 4873 3645 8518

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: Expurgation lasts an additional 3 sec and deals 30% increased damage. Casting Judgment or Divine Toll on a target with Expurgation causes Wrathful Sanction, damaging the target for (100% of Attack power) Holy damage and resonating Holy damage to up to 4 nearby enemies.

(4) Set Bonus: Wrathful Sanction grants you Echoes of Wrath, causing your next Templar's Verdict or Divine Storm to deal damage a second time at 25% effectiveness. This effect does not consume Judgment.



Priest

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 1217 1073 2290

Season 2 7707 5520 13227

Season 3 1217 1073 2290

Discipline

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 521 473 995

Season 2 2477 2011 4488

Season 3 3520 3431 6951

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: Smite and Penance damage increased by 20% and Smite extends the duration of an active Atonement by 2.0 sec.

(4) Set Bonus: Smite has a 100% chance to cast an additional time during Shadow Covenant, dealing (80% of Spell power) Shadow damage.



Holy

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 459 518 977

Season 2 1834 1296 3130

Season 3 2293 1888 4181

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: Holy Word: Serenity applies 14 sec of Renew to its target. Holy Word: Sanctify applies 5 sec of Renew to allies it heals.

(4) Set Bonus: Renew's healing has a chance to cause your next Holy Word: Sanctify or Holy Word: Serenity to not consume a charge when cast and cost 50% less Mana, accumulating up to 2 charges.



Shadow

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 921 928 1850

Season 2 3931 4004 7935

Season 3 1290 870 2160

Season 2



(2) Set Bonus: Increases the chance for Shadowy Insight to trigger by 25%. When consuming Shadowy Insight, Mind Blast deals 30% increased damage and generates 4 additional Insanity.

(4) Set Bonus: Devouring Plague damage increased by 15%. Every 4 casts of Devouring Plague increases the damage of Shadowy Apparitions conjured within the next 10 sec by 80%.





Rogue

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 1427 1146 2574

Season 2 1291 2970 4262

Season 3 4078 1094 5172

Assassination

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 732 652 1384

Season 2 696 686 1381

Season 3 2233 2092 4325

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: Each 10 energy you spend grants Natureblight, granting 1.0% attack speed and 1.0% Nature Damage for 6 sec. Multiple instances of Natureblight may overlap, up to 12.

(4) Set Bonus: Envenom additionally empowers itself, causing an Envenomous Explosion dealing (45% of Attack power) Nature damage to all nearby enemies when cast with Envenom active. Deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets. If Envenomous Explosion deals damage to a single target, it is increased by 150%.



Outlaw

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 548 652 1200

Season 2 886 774 1660

Season 3 2783 2649 5432

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: Sinister Strike has an additional 10% chance of striking an additional time.

(4) Set Bonus: Roll the Bones additionally refreshes a random Roll the Bones combat enhancement buff you currently possess.



Subtlety

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 564 634 1198

Season 2 996 934 1930

Season 3 1759 1768 3527

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: Using Eviscerate, Rupture, or Black Powder has a chance to summon a shadow clone to echo your finishing move for 57% additional Shadow damage.

(2) Set Bonus: Your shadow clones deal 20% increased damage with all attacks and grant you 2 combo points per clone when summoned.



Shaman

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 2902 2465 5367

Season 2 907 634 1541

Season 3 5259 3944 9204

Elemental

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 747 627 1374

Season 2 1954 1985 3938

Season 3 3045 2612 5657

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: Primordial Wave also casts an Elemental Blast at the target at 70% effectiveness, and grants you all three Elemental Blast bonus effects for 10.0 sec.

(4) Set Bonus: Lava Burst burns your target for 10% additional damage over 4 sec, and after consuming Primordial Wave, your next 2 casts of Lava Burst to also hit up to 3 additional targets affected by your Flame Shock for 65% of normal damage.



Enhancement

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 890 879 1769

Season 2 1425 1025 2450

Season 3 3621 2977 6598

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: Primordial Wave summons a Lightning Feral Spirit that increases your Nature damage dealt by 20% for 15 sec.

(4) Set Bonus: Summoning a Feral Spirit reduces the cooldown of Primordial Wave by 7.0 sec.



Restoration

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 2200 1848 4048

Season 2 2081 1478 3560

Season 3 1665 1294 2959

Season 1



(2) Set Bonus: While Healing Stream Totem/Cloudburst Totem is active, your chance to critically strike is increased by 10%.

(4) Set Bonus: Your critical heals have 215% effectiveness instead of the usual 200%.





Warlock

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 2804 2146 4950

Season 2 3547 2714 6260

Season 3 1897 1452 3349

Affliction

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 967 1082 2048

Season 2 656 757 1413

Season 3 1830 1766 3597

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: Soul Rot deals 15% increased damage and lasts an additional 4 sec.

(4) Set Bonus: Soul Rot grants 3 Umbrafire Kindling which increase the damage of your next Malefic Rapture to deal 50% or your next Seed of Corruption by 60%. Additionally, Umbrafire Kindling causes Malefic Rapture to extend the duration of your damage over time effects and Haunt by 2 sec.



Demonology

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 1149 1195 2344

Season 2 1419 1494 2914

Season 3 4191 3287 7478

Season 3



(2) Set Bonus: Consuming a Demonic Core applies a Doom Brand that explodes after 20 sec, dealing (268.747% of Spell power) Shadow damage to nearby enemies or Shadow damage to a single enemy. Hand of Gul'dan reduces the duration of your Doom Brands by 1 sec per Soul Shard spent.

(4) Set Bonus: When Doom Brand is removed, you have a chance to summon a Doomfiend that casts 5 Doom Bolt Volleys before departing. Each Doom Bolt Volley deals Shadow damage to up to 4 enemies or Shadow damage to a single enemy.



Destruction

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 2797 2297 5094

Season 2 1964 1495 3459

Season 3 1190 1549 2739

Season 1



(2) Set Bonus: Consuming Soul Shards has a chance to grant you Chaos Maelstrom, increasing your critical strike chance by 10% for 10 seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Your critical strikes deal 208% damage instead of the usual 200%.





Warrior

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 3406 2745 6151

Season 2 5409 3710 9119

Season 3 1202 964 2167

Arms

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 2009 3237 5246

Season 2 919 1038 1957

Season 3 2813 1832 4645

Season 1



(2) Set Bonus: Mortal Strike and Cleave damage and chance to critically strike increased by 10%.

(4) Set Bonus: Mortal Strike, Cleave, & Execute critical strikes increase your damage and critical strike chance by 5% for 6 seconds.



Fury

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 981 1076 2057

Season 2 3567 5920 9487

Season 3 4369 3767 8137

Season 2



(2) Set Bonus: Rampage damage and critical strike chance increased by 10%.

(4) Set Bonus: Rampage causes your next Bloodthirst to have a 10% increased critical strike chance, deal 25% increased damage and generate 2 additional Rage. Stacking up to 10 times.



Protection

NA Votes EU Votes Total Votes

Season 1 1728 1613 3340

Season 2 720 697 1417

Season 3 2352 2049 4400