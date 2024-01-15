Season 4 Tier Set Bonuses and Transmogs - Voting Concluded

rip warrior enjoyment for the end of the xpac thats supposed to be fun
And this is why you dont let the player base vote on anything. You get trolls that ruin it for the people that actually play those classes. The S4 Hunter tier really you people picked S1 over S3
Really Disappointed in the lack of integrity some players have, the vote manipulation that happened is disheartening to see.
Why vote for season 3 rogue appearance? The EU had it right...
Fury S2.... S3 is much better
I am so irritated that the troll votes for S1 Evoker appearance prevailed. I don't want to wear rocks.
crazy we're reusing the same tier set appearances, not even a recolor of em, mog is a huge thing in wow and they're doing this
Thanks everyone who voted season 2 fury, spec saved for next season. Couldn't stand current playstyle until next expansion.
Nice that my fav priest tmog won! I may main a MM hunter, but let's be real - most of the best looking hunter sets don't come from raids but some other sources, like the dark ranger set from questline or cloak, shoulder cloak and hood/scarf from trading post, so I didn't even bother voting for hunter appearance for S4 since none look good imo
Please Beast Mastery Season 2 Set Bonus!
Provided they dont replace actual seasons, I don't mind fated to fill in the blanks at the end of an expansion.But this feels like such a copout. First, wtf is the point voting for the appearance if we can just transmog the gear anyway, at the very least I hope they add a new colour to them all.Secondly, is it really too much to ask to have them add new tier sets? why are we supposed to be content with playing the same damn builds we've already played. Or AT LEAST let us choose which one we play at will. The lack of creativity and initiative going into fated is such a let down. Maybe if blizz stopped wasting our time with having us organise picnics and pointless daycare quests we might actually have some decent content with longevity.
The only thing I'm a bit excited for is that my hunter gets another chance to get the pvp elite set. I wish I could get the season 1 elite sets for DK and warlock too.
I wonder why don't they just make these votings work ingame. They know your account stastics, all they would need is to find the most played class that is lvl 70 on your account and send out the corresponding class voting for that only, 1 vote per account. Would it be perfect? Surely not but probably still more accurate than this.
Hunters, smh, Season 1 seriously ? At least the set bonus result was right.
I really hope these votes will be used as a suggestion rather than actually picking these set bonuses/tmogs. Some of the bonuses and picking season 3 appearances are blatant trolling.
Double check your numbers for the Blood set bonus. S2 won by a landslide in both regions, not S3.
EDITI'm just now learning there were two polls at all. the whole thing was poorly communicated by blizzard. I only knew about set bonus threads.
I sincerely hope they confirm that the appearances will be recoloured. I have 100% of all the colours of my main from that season, so it's gonna be such a bummer just getting zero transmog for an entire season if they just slap the existing ones back in for round two.