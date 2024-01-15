This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo Done Quick - GDQ Diablo 1 Speedrun for Charity on January 17th
Diablo
Posted
1 hr 18 min ago
by
Arktane
The 2024 Awesome Games Done Quick charity event is kicking off the new year with tons of great games being completed as fast as humanly possible. Included in the AGDQ lineup this time is none other than Diablo 1!
Games Done Quick is a charity fundraising organization that for over 10 years, has been pushing some of the most skilled players in the world to break world records and simply get games done quick. There are multiple events each year and the entire event is streamed live for people to spectate and cheer on these incredibly dedicated players.
Screenshot from GDQ 2017 Twitch Archive.
On Wednesday January 17th at 2:09 AM
, Speedrunner
Funkmastermp
will be attempting a
Lvl 1% Sorcerer run of Diablo 1
. The expected run time is around a blazing fast 32 minutes! The host for the run is AshSaidHi, and the commentators are Amyrlinn and Shockwve.
Funkmastermp's Twitch Channel Games Done Quick Twitch Channel
Donations from the event will be given to the
Prevent Cancer Foundation
, which will be used to help save the lives of countless people. If you're interested in some of the other games being run like Thief: Gold or The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, be sure to check out the
event schedule
! You can catch Awesome Games Done Quick runs from January 14th up until January 21st.
awesome-games-done-quick
charity
diablo
diablo-1
games-done-quick
gdq
