Season 3 Mythic+ Hotfix - Cheese Strat Fixes

Once we start getting gear this dungeon probably wont be as bad tbh. remeber most people are still around 445 ilvl.
It's got some issues though
Nerfs when? All dungeons are massively overtuned and unplayable... 50% across the board nerf would be a good start to bring them to may be somewhat playable state...
People calling 20 hard while the season has less than 2 days active, lolTake your time and enjoy the game as time goes by everything will be more accesible for everyone. gg
Yeah, dungeons are fine. Did some 14-15s with 440 geared group today, timed them all. I expect we'll be timing 20s in 470 gear with similar ease. Pushing 20s in 447-ish gear is obviously hard but I doubt casuals are there yet.
once again TOMRUS spittin' facts
They need to fix the gauntlet before the final boss.
not gonna do 12+ until all tunes go through after ~3 weeks.
So next up @blizzard will fix Judgement thrown by retri's not going through the roof or floor in WCM then i guess? Or maye the 3 witches to not bugg out if you kill them to quickly. Or thats not a priority due to it not being a thing making the dungeons "easier"
For the first week of alpha testing these keys feel relatively easy.There's only a couple odd ball abilities that hit way too hard for their key level and the difficult distribution from hardest (TotT) and easiest (AD) needs to be tightened up a little... but it's a solid start to a season.