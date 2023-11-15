BM Hunter Pet Damage Adjustment Coming Today - 25% Nerf to Pet DPS

In a recent hotfix aimed at correcting an issue with Augmentation Evokers and their damage logging, we adjusted how Hunter pet damage is calculated. A side effect of this was that Hunter pet attacks started scaling with weapon attack power, increasing the damage of a Hunter pet’s special attacks by about 32.5% at 450 item level. The side effect is something we would like to retain, as it means that Hunter pet damage will now benefit from weapon upgrades.We’re currently testing the following hotfix, and intend to apply it to all realms as soon as possible today:
- Kill Command, Bite, Claw, Smack, Flanking Strike, Froststorm Breath, and Burrow Attack damage reduced by ~25%.
After this hotfix goes live, it will be added to our next Hotfixes Update
.