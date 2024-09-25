Safe Spot for Master Machinists Fight in The Stonevault Dungeon

Fun detected. Blizzard will fix this sooner than the actual bugs.
Fixed in 3...2...
Wowhead snitching once again kekw
This will be nerfed, it should be nerfed, and this comment section will be filled with cringers proclaiming wowhead got it nerfed and that blizzard hates fun, amen.
Fixed in 3... 2... 1...
Incoming "wowhead posted about this" nerf.
That's a nice secret tactic you've got there.It would be a shame if hotfix were to happen to it.
iMX3 be snitching on us wth
I swear most wow head commenters just want fights to be training dummies in various rooms.
Isn't this pointless now? I think the recent patchnotes said they removed the bad overlap. I'd say it'd allow ranged not to move at all but if the boss leaps to the far end to cast scrap song then they would have to anyway to kick molten metal. Hopefully this doesn't have all pugs and know it alls demanding everyone to stack there. Another safe spot is the corners where the encounter barriers appear.
Man hard to tell who is more cringe. The people super upset that blizzard might fix an unintentional game interaction or the people being ultra sanctimonious about wanting it fixed. Seriously both groups should probably put down their keyboards and go for a walk outside, its just not that serious, its literally a video game.
Bye bye spot hahaha
All that screen clutter, you can't even see the game
Nerf Incoming!
I mean there was a safe spot on last boss of brackenhide hollow for ranged and that never went away so I dont see why something like this can't stay
incoming patch fixfun detected
People will be upset they fix this because it and most of the rest of dungeons this season are overtuned so without gimmicks those less skillful (vast majority of playerbase) will be gatekeeped into heroic gear and their season will basically end early. Boggles my mind why people continue to side with the elitist view that less skillful players shouldnt get max gear….they are the ones that need it the most lol. M+ used to be alot easier to obtain myth gear in dragonflight and engagement was up. Hope they dont fix this or they fix it and nerf the boss damage another 30%.