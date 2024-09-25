Play Nice - A Preview Inside Activision and Blizzard’s Corporate Warcraft

Play Nice, Preview on Bloomberg

The key to Blizzard’s success was a philosophy, instilled since the early days, to value players above profits and to give every game as much time as it needed—a lesson learned in 1996, when the first Diablo missed Christmas but still sold a million copies, which was a big haul at the time. “It’ll be ready when it’s ready,” Blizzard employees liked to say.



In contrast, Kotick believed in games with what he called the “potential to be exploited every year across every platform,” and the floors of his company were littered with the corpses of franchises that had been sucked completely dry. Among them were Guitar Hero, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Skylanders, which paired physical toys with a video game in an especially lucrative combination.



Suddenly, finance people who’d otherwise been relegated to the background were fixtures in strategy meetings, asking why Hearthstone, a Magic: The Gathering-esque mobile game, wasn’t pushing players to buy card packs more often and why Overwatch, an online shooting game, wasn’t selling maps and heroes to generate extra revenue.



Zerza seemed perplexed why Blizzard was maintaining expensive projects with low profit margins, such as the annual BlizzCon event. Blizzard managers explained that having their own convention engendered loyalty from customers and employees. Zerza suggested they kill it...

In April 2018, Johnson organized an off-site event for leaders of all three divisions: Activision Publishing, Blizzard and King. The theme was unification, or “One ABK,” as Johnson called it in the meeting. Kotick and Johnson were putting a corporate slogan behind a dynamic that had been apparent to Morhaime for years: Blizzard was losing its independence.



After the off-site, Morhaime wrote a lengthy email to Kotick, shared with several other executives, declaring that Blizzard had reached a tipping point. “I believe that preserving Blizzard’s culture and magic is a necessity for preserving Activision Blizzard’s advantage of having an organization that can attract and retain the best creative talent in the world and that can consistently produce the highest quality games and experiences,” he wrote. “It has been increasingly hard for me to provide Blizzard leadership and staff confidence that Blizzard has a stable future.”

