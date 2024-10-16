Review of the Restoration Shaman Changes in Patch 11.0.5 - Guide Writer Feedback

What is Coming in 11.0.5
Restoration Shaman is shaping up to be a very popular healer in Season 1 of The War Within, largely thanks to its abundance of utility. While there aren't many changes for the spec coming in 11.0.5, one of them is quite significant and should be a pretty substantial power increase for the spec. There are 2 key class changes coming to Restoration Shaman in 11.0.5, as well as some new Ascendance
forms coming as Glyphs which is detailed here
.
New Talent: Coalescing WaterCoalescing Water
is a new talent that connects Tidebringer
and High Tide
for 1 talent point. If you've played Restoration Shaman at all throughout Season 1 thus far, you'll know that High Tide
is a staple in a lot of our builds. In 11.0.2, taking High Tide
had some drawbacks, as neither Wavespeaker's Blessing
or Ancestral Awakening
interacted with Chain Heal
, and neither were super strong talents on their own. This was an okay tradeoff, as High Tide
is a super potent capstone talent, so spending 2 talent points on something like Ancestral Awakening
which doesn't give you a lot of throughput was still worthwhile.
Come 11.0.5, Restoration Shamans will no longer need to make that tradeoff and will even free up a talent point in the process. Coalescing Water
only costs 1 talent point, which means getting High Tide
is now cheaper, and Coalescing Water
actually buffs builds that occasionally cast Chain Heal
- unlike Ancestral Awakening
or Wavespeaker's Blessing
. Remember, we still have an extra talent point to spend, but the other change to Restoration Shamans in 11.0.5 is important as well.
How does it work?
If you have Coalescing Water
, casting Chain Heal
will buff your next Riptide
by 75%, stacking up to 2 times (very similar to Master of the Elements
and Healing Surge
). You still gain stacks of Coalescing Water
from chain heals cast via Lively Totems
, so this doesn't mean that Totemic Shamans will have to suddenly start casting a bunch of Chain Heal
s on their own. The large buff to Riptide
makes weaving between Chain Heal
and Riptide
feel quite nice, especially as Farseer, given you have much more mana to work with.
One interesting interaction is with Coalescing Water
and Primal Tide Core
. If you cast a Riptide
that's buffed by Coalescing Water
and it happens to spread via Primal Tide Core
, both the casted Riptide
and the Riptide
spread via Primal Tide Core
are buffed. It's hard to tell if this is intended or not, but this would make tracking your next proc of Primal Tide Core
would suddenly become important.
Reactive Warding UpdateReactive Warding
got a small update, allowing Earth Shield
and Water Shield
to consume stacks every 2 seconds instead of every 3 seconds. This is effectively a buff to Earth Shield
healing, but it does mean you'll need to recast it more often. That said, recasting Earth Shield
more often is just a buff to Reactive Warding
as you'll be able to trigger the healing much more often. While recasting Earth Shield
doesn't feel very good, this is a decent buff to both Mythic+ and Raid healing.
Final Thoughts
Nothing is set in stone just yet, but it seems these two changes will lock down our talent builds quite a bit more than what we had in 11.0.2. There are almost no downsides to always taking High Tide
, which means you'll very likely only be playing Chain Heal
builds (especially given the Riptide
builds are not very popular at the moment). And now that we probably won't be taking Ancestral Awakening
in every build, it now locks us into either pathing through Earthen Harmony
and the newly-buffed Reactive Warding
to get to Wellspring
/ Deeply Rooted Elements
, or do we path through Improved Earthliving Weapon
and spend 1 extra talent point elsewhere.
These changes make taking 3 capstones on Restoration Shaman very easy to do and pushes us towards Chain Heal
builds even more. With Primordial Wave
still suffering from the success of the Dragonflight Season 2 set bonus and the follow-up nerfs to the ability, Riptide
builds are unfortunately not looking great heading into 11.0.5.