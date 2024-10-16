Blizzard Confirms Severed Strands Raid Buff Working as Intended at 2.25% Damage and Healing

Lol they can't hotfix a visual bug?
They're making the game too easy with buffs like this
What about how some bosses are dropping 2? Guildies did LFR and got 2 from 3 bosses and only 1 from the queen. Then in normal we got 2 from the horror and 1 from the other 3 (just did skip). Then in heroic, we got 1 from each.
Ok and is the quest to get the buff bi-weekly? because ive handed in 16 and i already have another 11 so i can get a 2nd buff next week. Any finery maxxers?
We are way too far in for anyone to be hating on this buff , and if you dislike it so much just don’t hand it the quest
We just full cleared and got 15/16 insignias.. <.<
atm its just a 2% buff so who cares but in a couple of weeks we will see if it is actually working as intended or just another lie from blizzard
Is it possible to add something to this game, without bugs?