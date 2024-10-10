Revamped Tier 2 Discount Prices Announced - WoW 20th Anniversary Event



It’s Over 100!

Players who collect 100 Tokens over the course of the event will unlock the ability to earn additional Tokens from 20th Anniversary activities. For those who are looking forward to buying all of the Tier 2 sets, take heart. After the first set purchase at 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens you’ll earn the achievement Upgraded Apparel and the second set purchase will lower to a cost of 40 tokens. Purchasing a second set will earn the achievement Classy Dresser which lowers the cost of additional sets to 20 tokens. These sets can be purchased from armor vendor Traeya in the central pavilion.