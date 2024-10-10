WoW 20th Anniversary Celebration Timewarped Badges Costs and Rewards

Gold and Silver

Bronze Celebration Tokens : Used for 20th Anniversary items and Tier 2 Transmog sets.

: Used for 20th Anniversary items and Tier 2 Transmog sets. Timewarped Relic Coffer Keys : Earned from the Blackrock Depths raid in all difficulties. “Exchangers will trade keys for valuable Blackrock Depths loot at the Bronze Celebration hub in Tanaris. Max of 120 keys.”

: Earned from the Blackrock Depths raid in all difficulties. “Exchangers will trade keys for valuable Blackrock Depths loot at the Bronze Celebration hub in Tanaris. Max of 120 keys.” Timewarped Badges : Earned from Timewalking events.

: Earned from Timewalking events. Marks of Honor : “Exchanged for legacy weapons and armor at Player vs. Player Vendors.”

: “Exchanged for legacy weapons and armor at Player vs. Player Vendors.” Ancient Mana : Concentrated magic from the ancient leylines beneath Suramar.

: Concentrated magic from the ancient leylines beneath Suramar. Polished Pet Charms: “Redeemable at battle pet masters.”

Traeya <Armor Vendor>: Tier 2 Armor Vendor( Bronze Celebration Tokens)

Tier 2 Armor Vendor( Bronze Celebration Tokens) Storekeeper Reginald <Out of Time-ly Trinkets>: Legacy Anniversary Mounts and Pets ( Bronze Celebration Tokens vendor)

Bronze Celebration Tokens vendor) Time-Displaced Thanthaldis Snowgleam <Stormpike Supply Officer>: Scaling PvP-themed weapons and armor (Marks of Honor and Timewarped Badges)

Scaling PvP-themed weapons and armor (Marks of Honor and Timewarped Badges) Time-Displaced Jorek Ironside <Frostwolf Supply Officer>: Scaling PvP-themed weapons and armor (Marks of Honor and Timewarped Badges)

Scaling PvP-themed weapons and armor (Marks of Honor and Timewarped Badges) Bobadormu: Classic Timewalking Vendor (Timewarped Badges)

Classic Timewalking Vendor Historian Ma’di: Anniversary Rewards Vendor (Bronze Celebration Tokens)

Notary Grably: Bronze Celebration Titles

Bronze Celebration Titles Braggi Brazenbrass <Raidfinder Relic Coffer Key Exchanger>> : Blackrock Depth Armor and Weapons (Timewarped Relic Coffer Keys)

: Blackrock Depth Armor and Weapons (Timewarped Relic Coffer Keys) Kraegan Emberforge <Normal Relic Coffer Key Exchanger>> : Blackrock Depth Armor and Weapons (Timewarped Relic Coffer Keys)

: Blackrock Depth Armor and Weapons (Timewarped Relic Coffer Keys) Hilda Hellforge <Heroic Relic Coffer Key Exchanger>: Blackrock Depth Armor and Weapons (Timewarped Relic Coffer Keys)

“Meet and Greet” from Yllana.

“Shopping Squee” from Yllana.

“Truth of the Dark Irons” from Moira Thaurissan.

“Celebrate Good Fun” from Yllana.

Chromie’s Codex

Blackrock Depths

World Boss (Timely Gate Crashers and the Originals)

Classic Timewalking

Weekly Quest in Dornogal

Weekly Bonus Event

Queen Ansurek Kill

World Boss Kill

Weekly Outdoor Activities



Spread the Light

Spread the Light Snuffling

Azj-Kahet Pacts

Theater Troupes

Special Activities (2 per week)

Blackrock Depths Raid Dungeon Raid Bosses

World Bosses

Classic Timewalking Queues

Codex of Chromie Queues

Korrak's Revenge Daily Quests







Item Name





Item Type









Ensemble: Dragonstalker’s Eternal Armor





Hunter T2 Armor Appearance









Ensemble: Earth-Warder’s Eternal Armor





Evoker T2 Armor Appearance









Ensemble: Eternal Battlegear of the August Acolyte





Monk T2 Armor Appearance









Ensemble: Eternal Battlegear of Wrath





Warrior T2 Armor Appearance









Ensemble: Eternal Bloodfang Armor





Rogue T2 Armor Appearance









Ensemble: Eternal Judgement Armor





Paladin T2 Armor Appearance









Ensemble: Eternal Nemesis Raiment





Warlock T2 Armor Appearance









Ensemble: Eternal Netherwind Regalia





Mage T2 Armor Appearance









Ensemble: Eternal Stormrage Armor





Druid T2 Armor Appearance









Ensemble: Eternal Ten Storms





Shaman T2 Armor Appearance









Ensemble: Eternal Vestments of Transcendence





Priest T2 Armor Appearance









Ensemble: Netherwalker’s Eternal Armor





Demon Hunter T2 Armor Appearance









Ensemble: Pale Rider’s Eternal Armor





Death Knight T2 Armor Appearance











Item Name



Item Type





Cost









Baby Blizzard Bear





Pet





10 Bronze Celebration Tokens plus 100 Gold









Hatespark the Tiny





Pet





10 Bronze Celebration Tokens









Lil’Doomy’s Hilt





Pet





10 Bronze Celebration Tokens









Lil’Nefarian





Pet





10 Bronze Celebration Tokens









Molten Corgi





Pet





10 Bronze Celebration Tokens









Onyxian Whelpling





Pet





10 plus 100 Gold









Core Hound Chain





Mount





20 Bronze Celebration Tokens









Obsidian Worldbreaker





Skyriding Mount





20 Bronze Celebration Tokens













Item Name





Item Type





Cost









Cold Forged Hammer





One-Hand Mace





2 Marks, 40 Badges









Ice Barbed Spear





Polearm





2 Marks, 90 Badges









Bloodseeker





Crossbow





2 Marks, 90 Badges









Wand of Biting Cold





Wand





2 Marks, 40 Badges









Cold Forged Blade





One-Hand Sword





2 Marks, 40 Badges









Winteraxe Epaulets





Mail Armor/Shoulder





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Yeti Hide Bracers





Leather Armor/Wrist





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Frozen Steel Vambraces





Plate Armor/Wrist





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Deep Rooted Ring





Ring/Finger





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Frost Runed Headdress





Cloth Armor/Head





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Frostwolf Cloth Belt





Cloth Armor/Waist





1 Mark, 20 Badges











Frostwolf Mail Belt





Mail Armor/Waist





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Frostwolf Leather Belt





Leather Armor/Waist





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Frostwolf Plate Belt





Plate Armor/Waist





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Frostwolf Legionnaire's Cloak





Cloak/Back





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Frostwolf Advisor's Cloak





Cloak/Back





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Frostwolf Advisor's Pendant





Amulet/Neck





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Frostwolf Legionnaire's Pendant





Amulet/Neck





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Whiteout Staff





Staff





2 Marks, 90 Badges









Frostbite





One-Hand Axe





2 Marks, 40 Badges









Glacial Blade





Dagger





2 Marks, 40 Badges









Stormpike Sages Pendant





Amulet/Neck





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Stormpike Soldier’s Pendant





Amulet/Neck





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Stormpike Cloth Girdle





Cloth Armor/Waist





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Stormpike Mail Girdle





Mail Armor/Waist





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Stormpike Leather Girdle





Leather Armor/Waist





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Stormpike Plate Girlde





Plate Armor/Waist





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Stormspike Sage’s Cloak





Cloak/Back





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Stormpike Soldier’s Cloak





Cloak/Back





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Stormspike Hammer





One-Hand Mace





2 Marks, 40 Badges









Electrified Dagger





Dagger





2 Marks, 40 Badges









Crackling Staff





Staff





2 Marks, 90 Badges









Don Rodrigo’s Band





Ring/Finger





1 Mark, 20 Badges









Don Julio’s Band





Ring/Finger





1 Mark, 20 Badges









The Lobotomizer





One-Hand Dagger





2 Marks, 40 Badges









The Immovable Object





Shield





1 Mark, 30 Badges









The Unstoppable Force





Two-Hand Mace





2 Marks, 90 Badges









Lei of the Lifegiver





Off-Hand





1 Mark, 30 Badges









Tome of Arcane Domination





Off-Hand





1 Mark, 30 Badges









Tome of Fiery Arcane





Off-Hand





1 Mark, 30 Badges









Tome of Shadow Force





Off-Hand





1 Mark, 30 Badges









Tome of the Ice Lord





Off-Hand





1 Mark, 30 Badges









Therazane’s Touch





Off-Hand





1 Mark, 30 Badges













Item Name





Item Type





Cost









20th Anniversary Balloon Chest





Consumable





10 Bronze Celebration Tokens









Bag of Timewarped Badges





“Contains 20 Timewarped Badges”





1 Bronze Celebration Tokens









Coldflame Bulwark





Shield Appearance





10 Bronze Celebration Tokens









Coldflame Edged Crest





Back Appearance





15 Bronze Celebration Tokens









Coldflame Ring





Toy





10 Bronze Celebration Tokens









Coldflame Winged Crown





Head Appearance





10 Bronze Celebration Tokens









Coldflame Edge





One-Hand Sword Appearance





10 Bronze Celebration Tokens









Bronze-Tinted Sunglasses





Head Appearance





200 Timewarped Badges









Celebration Wand – Gnoll





Consumable





25









Celebration Wand – Murloc





Consumable





25









Celebration Wand – Quilboar





Consumable





25









Celebration Wand – Trogg





Consumable





25









Corgi Pup





Pet





200 Timewarped Badges









Crafted Cloak of War





Cloak/Back Appearance





200 Timewarped Badges









Exquisite Costume Set: “Edwin VanCleef”





Consumable





200 Timewarped Badges









Illidari Doomhawk





Mount





5000 Timewarped Badges









Inflatable Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of…





Consumable





50 Timewarped Badges









Overtuned Corgi Goggles





Toy





200 Timewarped Badges









Timeless Mechanical Dragonling





Pet





200 Timewarped Badges









Tranquil Mechanical Yeti Costume





Consumable





50 Timewarped Badges













Name





Item Type





Source









Angerforge’s Battle Axe





Two-Handed Axe





Drop/Vendor









Anvilrage Dragoon’s Trousers





Mail Armor/ Legs





Drop/Vendor









Anvilrage Medic’s Boots





Cloth Armor/Feet





Drop/Vendor









Anvilrage Rogue’s Belt of Knives





Leather Armor/Waist





Drop/Vendor









Arbiter’s Blade





One-Handed Sword





Drop/Vendor









Argelmach’s Breaking Bar





Staff





Drop/Vendor









Barman Shanker





Dagger





Vendor









Belt of the Eminent Mason





Leather Armor/Waist





Vendor









Bloodclot Band





Ring/Finger





Drop/Vendor









Bloodfist





Fist Weapon





Vendor









Bottle-Popper Ring





Ring/Finger





Vendor









Bottled Magma





Trinket





Drop/Vendor









Burning Spirit Tender’s Mitts





Plate Armor/Hands





Drop/Vendor









Burst of Knowledge





Trinket





Drop/Vendor









Cape of the Fire Salamander





Cloak/Back





Drop/Vendor









Chief Architect’s Monocle





Cloth Armor/Head





Vendor









Cinderhide Armsplints





Leather Armor/Wrist





Drop/Vendor









Circle of Flame





Cloth Armor/Head





Drop/Vendor









Dark Warder’s Pauldrons





Leather Armor/Shoulder





Vendor









Deathdealer Breastplate





Mail Armor/Chest





Drop/Vendor









Dope’rel’s Calling Rune





Trinket





Drop/Vendor









Dope’rel’s Finger Gloves





Leather Armor/Hands





Drop/Vendor









Dragoon’s Volley Gun





Gun





Drop/Vendor









Earthslag Shoulders





Plate Armor/Shoulders





Drop/Vendor









Ebonsteel Spaulders





Plate Armor/Shoulders





Drop/Vendor









Emberplate Armguards





Plate Armor/Wrist





Drop/Vendor









Embershard Pendant





Amulet/Neck





Drop/Vendor









Emperor’s Seal





Ring/Finger





Drop/Vendor









Enthralled Sphere





Off-Hand





Vendor









Entrenching Boots





Plate Armor/Plate





Vendor









Ferrous Cord





Cloth Armor/Waist





Vendor









Fireguard’s Lava-Dipped Cleaver





One-Handed Axe





Drop/Vendor









Fists of Phalanx





Plate Armor/Hands





Vendor









Flame Wrath





Polearm





Drop/Vendor









Flame-Tempered Skinner





One-Handed Axe





Drop/Vendor









Flamekeeper’s Fire Blanket





Cloak/Back





Drop/Vendor









Flamekeeper’s Handwraps





Cloth Armor/Hands





Vendor









Flamelash’s Fiery Spike





Dagger





Drop/Vendor









Flamelord’s Emberstaff





Staff





Drop/Vendor









Flamestrider Robes





Leather Armor/Chest





Vendor









Flamewalker Scale Spaulders





Leather Armor/Shoulder





Drop/Vendor









Flameweave Cuffs





Cloth Armor/Wrist





Drop/Vendor









Force of Magma





Two-Handed Mace





Drop/Vendor









Force of Will





Trinket





Drop/Vendor









Foreman’s Head Protector





Plate Armor/Head





Vendor









Ghostshroud





Leather Armor/Head





Drop/Vendor









Golem Carapace Opener





Two-Handed Axe





Vendor









Golem Fitted Pauldrons





Mail Armor/Shoulder





Vendor









Golem Gearbox





Trinket





Drop/Vendor









Greaves of Withering Despair





Mail Armor/Feet





Vendor









Grebmar’s Catch Pole





Staff





Vendor









Grizzle’s Skinner





One-Handed Axe





Vendor









Guiding Stave of Wisdom





Staff





Drop/Vendor









Hand of Justice





Trinket





Drop/Vendor









Hands of the Exalted Herald





Cloth Armor/Hands





Drop/Vendor









Haunting Specter Leggings





Cloth Armor/Legs





Drop/Vendor









Heart of Roccor





Trinket





Drop/Vendor









Helm of the Molten Avatar





Plate Armor/Head





Drop/Vendor









Houndmaster’s Bow





Bow





Vendor









Imperial Jewel





Amulet/Neck





Drop/Vendor









Impervious Giant





Two-Handed Mace





Drop/Vendor









Insolent Dark Iron’s Vest





Leather Armor/Chest





Drop/Vendor









Kentic Amice





Cloth Armor/Shoulder





Vendor









Kindling Stave





Staff





Vendor









Lavacrest Leggings





Plate Armor/Legs





Drop/Vendor









Lead Surveyor’s Belt





Mail Armor/Waist





Vendor









Leggings of Frenzied Magic





Leather Armor/Legs





Drop/Vendor









Legplates of the Eternal Guardian





Plate Armor/Legs





Drop/Vendor









Lord General’s Sword





One-Handed Sword





Drop/Vendor









Luminary Robe





Leather Armor/Chest





Drop/Vendor









Magma Giant’s Crown





Mail Armor/Head





Drop/Vendor









Magma-Shot Boomstick





Gun





Vendor









Mantle of Lost Hope





Cloth Armor/Shoulder





Drop/Vendor









Molten Fists





Mail Armor/Hands





Drop/Vendor









Molten Furnace





Trinket





Drop/Vendor









Molten Ironfoe





One-Handed Mace





Drop/Vendor









Naglering





Ring/Finger





Drop/Vendor









Omnicast Boots





Cloth Armor/Feet





Drop/Vendor









Pyremail Wristguards





Mail Armor/Wrist





Drop/Vendor









Robes of the Royal Crown





Cloth Armor/Chest





Drop/Vendor









Royal Decorated Armor





Mail Armor/Chest





Drop/Vendor









Rubicund Armguards





Mail Armor/Wrist





Drop/Vendor









Rubidium Hammer





One-Handed Mace





Drop/Vendor









Sabaton’s of Anger’rel





Plate Armor/Feet





Drop/Vendor









Sapper’s Waistplate





Plate Armor/Waist





Drop/Vendor









Sash of the Burning Heart





Cloth Vendor/Waist





Drop/Vendor









Sash of the Grand Hunt





Mail Armor/Waist





Drop/Vendor









Searingscale Leggings





Mail Armor/Legs





Vendor









Second Wind





Trinket





Drop/Vendor









Senior Designer’s Pantaloons





Cloth Armor/Legs





Vendor









Shard Splinter





Dagger





Drop/Vendor









Spare Golem Frame





Plate Armor/Chest





Drop/Vendor









Spare Golem Pauldrons





Mail Armor/Shoulder





Drop/Vendor









Spritecaster Cape





Cloak/Back





Vendor









Stoneshell Guard





Shield





Drop/Vendor









Swiftwalker Boots





Leather Armor/Feet





Drop/Vendor









Thaurissan’s Royal Scepter





Off-Hand





Drop/Vendor









The Fifth’s Linked Treads





Mail Armor/Feet





Drop/Vendor









The Hammer of Grace





One-Handed Mace





Drop/Vendor









Warstrife Leggings





Leather Armor/Legs





Drop/Vendor









Wristguards of Renown





Leather Armor/Wrist





Vendor













Item Name





Item Type





Timewarped Badges









Craggles





Pet





2200









Misty





Pet





2200









Practice Ravager





Toy





200









Reins of the Frayfeather Hippogryph





Skyriding Mount





5000













Item Name





Item Type





Timewarped Badges









Bearded Branch of Lore





Staff Appearance





2500









Claymore of the Knight’s Pledge





Two-Hand Sword Appearance





2500









Doomwail Reaper





Polearm Appearance





2,500









Doomreaper’s Scythe





Staff Appearance





2,500









Farstrider’s Huntsblade





One-Hand Sword Appearance





1500









Emberswirl Bulwark





Shield Appearance





2000









Gilded Drakecrest Shield





Off-Hand Appearance





2000









Kirin Tor Adept’s Stave





Staff Appearance





2500









Runed-Ice Dirk





Dagger Appearance





1500









Sermons of the Naaru





Off-Hand Appearance





1500









Tusked Branch of War





Staff Appearance





2500













Item Name





Item Type





Timewarped Badges









Adventurer’s Pith Helmet





Leather Armor/Head Appearance





25









Alcor’s Sunrazor





Dagger Appearance





50









Aristocrat’s Cuffs





Cloth Armor/Wrist





25









Axe of the Deep Woods





One-Hand Axe Appearance





50









Blackmetal Cape





Cape/Back





25









Boots of Avoidance





Plate Armor/Feet Appearance





25









Bow of Searing Arrows





Bow Appearance





100









Caverndeep Trudgers





Mail Armor/ Feet Appearance





25









Coldstone Slippers





Cloth Armor/Feet





25









Crimson Shocker





Wand





50









Elemental Mage Staff





Staff





100









Feet of the Lynx





Leather Armor/Feet





25









Flurry Axe





One-Hand Axe





50









Freezing Band





Ring/Finger





25









Grimlok’s Charge





Polearm





100









Gut Ripper





Dagger





50









Helm of Narv





Mail Armor/Head





25









Holy Shroud





Cloth Armor/Head





25









Lefty’s Brass Knuckle





Fist Weapon





50









Lightforged Blade





Two-Hand Sword





100









Mugthol’s Helm





Plate Armor/Head





25









Pendulum of Doom





Two-Hand Axe





100









Precisely Calibrated Rifle





Gun





100









Redbeard Crest





Shield





35









Runed Golem Shackles





Plate Armor/Wrist





25









Slimescale Bracers





Mail Armor/Wrist





25









Unearthed Bands





Leather Armor/Wrist





25













Item Name





Item Type





Timewarped Badges









Deviate Fish





Consumable





2









Mohawk Grenade





Consumable





200









Noggenfogger Elixer





Consumable





10









Kreeg’s Hardy Draught





Consumable





25









Savory Deviate Delight





Consumable





10













Item Name





Item Type





Timewarped Badges









Ancient Heirloom Armor Casing





Heirloom Armor Upgrade to Level 35.





750









Ancient Heirloom Scabbard





Heirloom Weapon Upgrade to level 35.





900









Awakened Heirloom Armor Casing





Heirloom Armor, Trinket, Shield, or Off-Hand Upgrade power up to level 70.





1000









Awakened Heirloom Scabbard





Heirloom Weapon Upgrade power up to level 70.





1200









Battle-Hardened Heirloom Armor Casing





Heirloom Armor, Trinket, Shield, or Off-Hand Upgrade power up to level 40.





1000









Battle-Hardened Heirloom Scabbard





Heirloom Weapon Upgrade power up to level 50.





1200









Eternal Heirloom Armor Casing





Heirloom Armor, Trinket, Shield, or Off-Hand Upgrade power up to level 60.





1000









Eternal Heirloom Scabbard





Heirloom Weapon Upgrade power up to level 60.





1200









Timeworn Heirloom Armor Casing





Heirloom Armor, Trinket, Shield, or Off-Hand Upgrade power up to level 50.





1000









Timeworn Heirloom Scabbard





Heirloom Armor, Trinket, Shield, or Off-Hand Upgrade power up to level 40.





1200









Weathered Heirloom Armor Casing





Heirloom Armor, Trinket, Shield, or Off-Hand Upgrade power up to level 45.





1000









Weathered Heirloom Scabbard





Heirloom Weapon upgrade in power up to level 45.





1200













Item Name





Item Type





Timewarped Badge Cost









Commendation of the Argent Dawn





Reputation Item





50









Commendation of the Hydraxian Waterlords





Reputation Item





50









Commendation of the Hydraxian Waterlords





Reputation Item





50









Commendation of the Thorium Brotherhood





Reputation Item





50









Commendation of the Timbermaw Hold





Reputation Item





50









Commendation of the Wintersaber Trainers





Reputation Item





50









Commendation of the Zandalar Tribe





Reputation Item





50







I Have That One! : Match 1 mount during the Mount Mania.

: Match 1 mount during the Mount Mania. Fashion Critic : Cast 1 vote at the Fashion Frenzy.

: Cast 1 vote at the Fashion Frenzy. Pet Mischief : Use a pet disguiser to look like your pet and explore the area.

: Use a pet disguiser to look like your pet and explore the area. Balloonist : Ride one of the celebration balloons.

: Ride one of the celebration balloons. Peanut Gallery : React to Lorewalker Cho’s stories.

: React to Lorewalker Cho’s stories. An Original : Defeat at least one of the following world bosses during the WoW Anniversary- Azuregos, Lord Kazzak, Lethon, Emeriss, Taerar, Ysondre.

: Defeat at least one of the following world bosses during the WoW Anniversary- Azuregos, Lord Kazzak, Lethon, Emeriss, Taerar, Ysondre. A Gatecrasher : Defeat at least one of the following world bosses during the WoW Anniversary- Doomwalker, Sha of Anger, Archavon the Stonewatcher

: Defeat at least one of the following world bosses during the WoW Anniversary- Doomwalker, Sha of Anger, Archavon the Stonewatcher Codex Editor: Ahn’Qiraj- Complete the scenario, “The Codex of Chromie.”

Carl Goodup <Balloon Vendor>

Brivelthwerp <Ice Cream Vendor>

Lisa McKeever <Candy Vendor>

Olvia <Meat Vendor>

Myra Tyhrngaarde <Bread Vendor>

Applebough (Fruit Vendor)

Breanni: Pet Supplies

Kiuele: Souvenirs

Leeroy Jenkins

Grimbooze Thunderbrew

Bartender Bob

Griftah

Cravitz Lorent <Shady Book Dealer>

The WoW 20th Anniversary introduces a variety of new activities and ways to earn currency during the event which can be used to purchase myriad items including iconic Tier 2 transmog appearance sets. We’ve consulted top goblins and tallied it all up so that you know how to earn these currencies and where you can spend them.Players will also automatically be granted a 10% experience and reputation buff during the Anniversary and can add an additional 10% experience and reputation buff by completing the repeatable “Celebrate Good Fun” quest with Yllana. This buff will not countdown while offline and will be offered to you again once per day when it expires.For the Anniversary event, we want these epic new rewards to feel both special to players and well-earned. To that end, we have worked to create a rewarding system that should help players earn their first Tier 2 set in the first 2-3 weeks depending upon their play style. We know that there are a lot of people who are excited to earn more sets, if not all of them. To accommodate this, we have both discounts and increased abilities to earn currency that kick in after those early weeks (detailed further below). This should allow players who play through the event regularly to have the ability to earn all thirteen of these Tier Sets and many if not all of the other new cosmetic rewards tied to the anniversary. If you run out of time this year, don’t worry, we will have the sets available from the anniversary event in future years.There are a variety of currencies used at the fairgrounds to purchase armor, armor and weapon appearances, pets, mounts, toys, and more. Here’s what you should make sure you have on hand to spend on all the goodies.During the Anniversary, players will be able to earn anywhere from 1 to 3 Bronze Celebration Tokens per activity over the course of the event each week. Quests and activities can be completed on any character in your Warband and will count toward the weekly amount of (Warband Transferable) Tokens your Warband can earn each week. Activity completions are tracked Warband-wide so there’s no need to run the event with multiple characters every week (unless you want to spread the fun among your characters.)Players who collect 100 Tokens over the course of the event will unlock the ability to earn additional Tokens from 20th Anniversary activities. For those who are looking forward to buying all of the Tier 2 sets, take heart. After the first set purchase at 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens you’ll earn the achievementand the second set purchase will lower to a cost of 40 tokens. Purchasing a second set will earn the achievementwhich lowers the cost of additional sets to 20 tokens. These sets can be purchased from armor vendor Traeya in the central pavilion.Here are the various activities you can undertake to earn Bronze Celebration Tokens along with Timewarped Badges and Timewarped Relic Coffer Keys:Weekly PvP WarmodeWeekly PvP ConquestWeekly PvP HonorWeekly PvP BrawlGuest Relations (Secrets event beginning on 10/28 and continuing 11/4)After players collect their first 100 tokens, their Warband will unlock ungated tokens which will drop from the following activities:Now that you know what activities to undertake to earn currency to spend, we’ve rounded up what items you’ll be able to purchase from the various vendors you’ll find at the 20th Anniversary activity grounds.On the large wooden pavillion in the center of the grounds on Yllana’s right-hand side, you’ll find Traeya who can sell you Tier 2 Armor appearances for Bronze Celebration Tokens. The first set you purchase costs 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens, the second set is discounted to 40 Tokens, and any additional sets purchased are discounted to 20 Tokens each.Warlock, Demon Hunter, RogueYou can find Storekeeper Reginald near Traeya the armor vendor on Yllana’s right-hand side on the wooden pavillion in the center of the grounds. You can exchange Bronze Celebration Tokens for some additional pets and mounts from previous Anniversaries.Just to Storekeeper Reginald’s left you’ll find the PvP vendors, Time-Displaced Thanthaldis Snowgleam and Time-Displaced Jorek Ironside, who have a variety of items available for purchase for a combination of Marks of Honor and Timewarped Badges.To the Yllana’s left-hand side and next to Bobadormu, you’ll find Ma’di the Historian waiting to sell you Anniversary items for both Bronze Celebration Tokens and Timeworn Badges. Here’s what you’ll find in her inventory of items:Players will also be able to earn 40 Timewarped Relic Coffer Keys for clearing the Blackrock Depths raid dungeon with a cap of 120 keys with each difficulty having their own independently tracked keys to use and spend on Blackrock Depths-specific gear. These items can be purchased from: Braggi Brazenbrass <Raidfinder Relic Coffer Key Exchanger>, Kraegan Emberforge <Normal Relic Coffer Key Exchanger>, and Hilda Hellforge <Heroic Relic Coffer Key Exchanger>. They can be found down the stairs from the main wooden pavillion standing next to Moira Thaurissan and the Mole Machine.Here are the items you’ll be able to earn or purchase with your adventures in the mountain. Each item costs 40 Timewarped Relic Coffer Keys:Players can purchase items for Timewarped Badges from Bobadormu including select consumables such as the Mowhawk Grenade (200 for 25 grenades) —“Turn your target into a Night Elf Mohawk for one hour.” You can find this vendor between Historian Ma’di and Historian Llore on the wooden pavillion in the middle of the grounds on Yllana’s left-hand side.We also look forward to players earning their new Coldflame Tempest mount from the Meta-Achievement,, and adding it into their collection.To complete the Meta-Achievement you’ll need to earn the following achievements:Make the most of the festivities and visit the many additional vendors on the grounds for some tasty treats and delights:The event is jam-packed with so much to see and do and we can’t wait to celebrate with you beginning on October 22 and running through January 6, 2025.