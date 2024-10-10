WoW 20th Anniversary Celebration Timewarped Badges Costs and Rewards

The WoW 20th Anniversary introduces a variety of new activities and ways to earn currency during the event which can be used to purchase myriad items including iconic Tier 2 transmog appearance sets. We’ve consulted top goblins and tallied it all up so that you know how to earn these currencies and where you can spend them.
Players will also automatically be granted a 10% experience and reputation buff during the Anniversary and can add an additional 10% experience and reputation buff by completing the repeatable “Celebrate Good Fun” quest with Yllana. This buff will not countdown while offline and will be offered to you again once per day when it expires. Developer Insights:
For the Anniversary event, we want these epic new rewards to feel both special to players and well-earned. To that end, we have worked to create a rewarding system that should help players earn their first Tier 2 set in the first 2-3 weeks depending upon their play style. We know that there are a lot of people who are excited to earn more sets, if not all of them. To accommodate this, we have both discounts and increased abilities to earn currency that kick in after those early weeks (detailed further below). This should allow players who play through the event regularly to have the ability to earn all thirteen of these Tier Sets and many if not all of the other new cosmetic rewards tied to the anniversary. If you run out of time this year, don’t worry, we will have the sets available from the anniversary event in future years. Currency Types
There are a variety of currencies used at the fairgrounds to purchase armor, armor and weapon appearances, pets, mounts, toys, and more. Here’s what you should make sure you have on hand to spend on all the goodies.
Anniversary Vendors:
- Gold and Silver
- Bronze Celebration Tokens: Used for 20th Anniversary items and Tier 2 Transmog sets.
- Timewarped Relic Coffer Keys: Earned from the Blackrock Depths raid in all difficulties. “Exchangers will trade keys for valuable Blackrock Depths loot at the Bronze Celebration hub in Tanaris. Max of 120 keys.”
- Timewarped Badges: Earned from Timewalking events.
- Marks of Honor: “Exchanged for legacy weapons and armor at Player vs. Player Vendors.”
- Ancient Mana: Concentrated magic from the ancient leylines beneath Suramar.
- Polished Pet Charms: “Redeemable at battle pet masters.”
- Traeya <Armor Vendor>: Tier 2 Armor Vendor( Bronze Celebration Tokens)
- Storekeeper Reginald <Out of Time-ly Trinkets>: Legacy Anniversary Mounts and Pets ( Bronze Celebration Tokens vendor)
- Time-Displaced Thanthaldis Snowgleam <Stormpike Supply Officer>: Scaling PvP-themed weapons and armor (Marks of Honor and Timewarped Badges)
- Time-Displaced Jorek Ironside <Frostwolf Supply Officer>: Scaling PvP-themed weapons and armor (Marks of Honor and Timewarped Badges)
- Bobadormu: Classic Timewalking Vendor(Timewarped Badges)
- Historian Ma’di: Anniversary Rewards Vendor (Bronze Celebration Tokens)
- Notary Grably: Bronze Celebration Titles
- Braggi Brazenbrass <Raidfinder Relic Coffer Key Exchanger>>: Blackrock Depth Armor and Weapons (Timewarped Relic Coffer Keys)
- Kraegan Emberforge <Normal Relic Coffer Key Exchanger>>: Blackrock Depth Armor and Weapons (Timewarped Relic Coffer Keys)
- Hilda Hellforge <Heroic Relic Coffer Key Exchanger>: Blackrock Depth Armor and Weapons (Timewarped Relic Coffer Keys)
During the Anniversary, players will be able to earn anywhere from 1 to 3 Bronze Celebration Tokens per activity over the course of the event each week. Quests and activities can be completed on any character in your Warband and will count toward the weekly amount of (Warband Transferable) Tokens your Warband can earn each week. Activity completions are tracked Warband-wide so there’s no need to run the event with multiple characters every week (unless you want to spread the fun among your characters.) It’s Over 100!
Players who collect 100 Tokens over the course of the event will unlock the ability to earn additional Tokens from 20th Anniversary activities. For those who are looking forward to buying all of the Tier 2 sets, take heart. After the first set purchase at 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens you’ll earn the achievement Upgraded Apparel
and the second set purchase will lower to a cost of 40 tokens. Purchasing a second set will earn the achievement Classy Dresser
which lowers the cost of additional sets to 20 tokens. These sets can be purchased from armor vendor Traeya in the central pavilion.
Here are the various activities you can undertake to earn Bronze Celebration Tokens along with Timewarped Badges and Timewarped Relic Coffer Keys: One Time Quests
Weekly Quests and Activities
- “Meet and Greet” from Yllana.
- “Shopping Squee” from Yllana.
- “Truth of the Dark Irons” from Moira Thaurissan.
- “Celebrate Good Fun” from Yllana.
- Chromie’s Codex
- Blackrock Depths
- World Boss (Timely Gate Crashers and the Originals)
- Classic Timewalking
- Weekly Quest in Dornogal
- Weekly Bonus Event
- Queen Ansurek Kill
- World Boss Kill
- Weekly Outdoor Activities
Spread the Light
- Snuffling
- Azj-Kahet Pacts
- Theater Troupes
- Special Activities (2 per week)
Weekly PvP Warmode
Weekly PvP Conquest
Weekly PvP Honor
Weekly PvP Brawl
Guest Relations (Secrets event beginning on 10/28 and continuing 11/4)
After players collect their first 100 tokens, their Warband will unlock ungated tokens which will drop from the following activities:
- Blackrock Depths Raid Dungeon Raid Bosses
- World Bosses
- Classic Timewalking Queues
- Codex of Chromie Queues
- Korrak's Revenge Daily Quests
Now that you know what activities to undertake to earn currency to spend, we’ve rounded up what items you’ll be able to purchase from the various vendors you’ll find at the 20th Anniversary activity grounds. Get Your Tier 2 Armor Appearances From Traeya
On the large wooden pavillion in the center of the grounds on Yllana’s right-hand side, you’ll find Traeya who can sell you Tier 2 Armor appearances for Bronze Celebration Tokens. The first set you purchase costs 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens, the second set is discounted to 40 Tokens, and any additional sets purchased are discounted to 20 Tokens each. Paladin Death Knight, Hunter, Mage Warrior, Druid, Priest Monk, Shaman, Evoker
Warlock, Demon Hunter, Rogue
Storekeeper Reginald "Out of Time-ly Trinkets"
Item Name
Item Type
Ensemble: Dragonstalker’s Eternal Armor
Hunter T2 Armor Appearance
Ensemble: Earth-Warder’s Eternal Armor
Evoker T2 Armor Appearance
Ensemble: Eternal Battlegear of the August Acolyte
Monk T2 Armor Appearance
Ensemble: Eternal Battlegear of Wrath
Warrior T2 Armor Appearance
Ensemble: Eternal Bloodfang Armor
Rogue T2 Armor Appearance
Ensemble: Eternal Judgement Armor
Paladin T2 Armor Appearance
Ensemble: Eternal Nemesis Raiment
Warlock T2 Armor Appearance
Ensemble: Eternal Netherwind Regalia
Mage T2 Armor Appearance
Ensemble: Eternal Stormrage Armor
Druid T2 Armor Appearance
Ensemble: Eternal Ten Storms
Shaman T2 Armor Appearance
Ensemble: Eternal Vestments of Transcendence
Priest T2 Armor Appearance
Ensemble: Netherwalker’s Eternal Armor
Demon Hunter T2 Armor Appearance
Ensemble: Pale Rider’s Eternal Armor
Death Knight T2 Armor Appearance
You can find Storekeeper Reginald near Traeya the armor vendor on Yllana’s right-hand side on the wooden pavillion in the center of the grounds. You can exchange Bronze Celebration Tokens for some additional pets and mounts from previous Anniversaries.
Prepare for Battle with the PvP Vendors
|Item Name
Item Type
Cost
Baby Blizzard Bear
Pet
10 Bronze Celebration Tokens plus 100 Gold
Hatespark the Tiny
Pet
10 Bronze Celebration Tokens
Lil’Doomy’s Hilt
Pet
10 Bronze Celebration Tokens
Lil’Nefarian
Pet
10 Bronze Celebration Tokens
Molten Corgi
Pet
10 Bronze Celebration Tokens
Onyxian Whelpling
Pet
10 plus 100 Gold
Core Hound Chain
Mount
20 Bronze Celebration Tokens
Obsidian Worldbreaker
Skyriding Mount
20 Bronze Celebration Tokens
Just to Storekeeper Reginald’s left you’ll find the PvP vendors, Time-Displaced Thanthaldis Snowgleam and Time-Displaced Jorek Ironside, who have a variety of items available for purchase for a combination of Marks of Honor and Timewarped Badges.
Historian Ma’dis Anniversary Items
Item Name
Item Type
Cost
Cold Forged Hammer
One-Hand Mace
2 Marks, 40 Badges
Ice Barbed Spear
Polearm
2 Marks, 90 Badges
Bloodseeker
Crossbow
2 Marks, 90 Badges
Wand of Biting Cold
Wand
2 Marks, 40 Badges
Cold Forged Blade
One-Hand Sword
2 Marks, 40 Badges
Winteraxe Epaulets
Mail Armor/Shoulder
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Yeti Hide Bracers
Leather Armor/Wrist
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Frozen Steel Vambraces
Plate Armor/Wrist
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Deep Rooted Ring
Ring/Finger
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Frost Runed Headdress
Cloth Armor/Head
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Frostwolf Cloth Belt
Cloth Armor/Waist
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Frostwolf Mail Belt
Mail Armor/Waist
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Frostwolf Leather Belt
Leather Armor/Waist
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Frostwolf Plate Belt
Plate Armor/Waist
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Frostwolf Legionnaire's Cloak
Cloak/Back
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Frostwolf Advisor's Cloak
Cloak/Back
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Frostwolf Advisor's Pendant
Amulet/Neck
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Frostwolf Legionnaire's Pendant
Amulet/Neck
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Whiteout Staff
Staff
2 Marks, 90 Badges
Frostbite
One-Hand Axe
2 Marks, 40 Badges
Glacial Blade
Dagger
2 Marks, 40 Badges
Stormpike Sages Pendant
Amulet/Neck
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Stormpike Soldier’s Pendant
Amulet/Neck
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Stormpike Cloth Girdle
Cloth Armor/Waist
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Stormpike Mail Girdle
Mail Armor/Waist
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Stormpike Leather Girdle
Leather Armor/Waist
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Stormpike Plate Girlde
Plate Armor/Waist
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Stormspike Sage’s Cloak
Cloak/Back
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Stormpike Soldier’s Cloak
Cloak/Back
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Stormspike Hammer
One-Hand Mace
2 Marks, 40 Badges
Electrified Dagger
Dagger
2 Marks, 40 Badges
Crackling Staff
Staff
2 Marks, 90 Badges
Don Rodrigo’s Band
Ring/Finger
1 Mark, 20 Badges
Don Julio’s Band
Ring/Finger
1 Mark, 20 Badges
The Lobotomizer
One-Hand Dagger
2 Marks, 40 Badges
The Immovable Object
Shield
1 Mark, 30 Badges
The Unstoppable Force
Two-Hand Mace
2 Marks, 90 Badges
Lei of the Lifegiver
Off-Hand
1 Mark, 30 Badges
Tome of Arcane Domination
Off-Hand
1 Mark, 30 Badges
Tome of Fiery Arcane
Off-Hand
1 Mark, 30 Badges
Tome of Shadow Force
Off-Hand
1 Mark, 30 Badges
Tome of the Ice Lord
Off-Hand
1 Mark, 30 Badges
Therazane’s Touch
Off-Hand
1 Mark, 30 Badges
To the Yllana’s left-hand side and next to Bobadormu, you’ll find Ma’di the Historian waiting to sell you Anniversary items for both Bronze Celebration Tokens and Timeworn Badges. Here’s what you’ll find in her inventory of items:
Getting Keyed Up for Blackrock Depths
Item Name
Item Type
Cost
20th Anniversary Balloon Chest
Consumable
10 Bronze Celebration Tokens
Bag of Timewarped Badges
“Contains 20 Timewarped Badges”
1 Bronze Celebration Tokens
Coldflame Bulwark
Shield Appearance
10 Bronze Celebration Tokens
Coldflame Edged Crest
Back Appearance
15 Bronze Celebration Tokens
Coldflame Ring
Toy
10 Bronze Celebration Tokens
Coldflame Winged Crown
Head Appearance
10 Bronze Celebration Tokens
Coldflame Edge
One-Hand Sword Appearance
10 Bronze Celebration Tokens
Bronze-Tinted Sunglasses
Head Appearance
200 Timewarped Badges
Celebration Wand – Gnoll
Consumable
25
Celebration Wand – Murloc
Consumable
25
Celebration Wand – Quilboar
Consumable
25
Celebration Wand – Trogg
Consumable
25
Corgi Pup
Pet
200 Timewarped Badges
Crafted Cloak of War
Cloak/Back Appearance
200 Timewarped Badges
Exquisite Costume Set: “Edwin VanCleef”
Consumable
200 Timewarped Badges
Illidari Doomhawk
Mount
5000 Timewarped Badges
Inflatable Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of…
Consumable
50 Timewarped Badges
Overtuned Corgi Goggles
Toy
200 Timewarped Badges
Timeless Mechanical Dragonling
Pet
200 Timewarped Badges
Tranquil Mechanical Yeti Costume
Consumable
50 Timewarped Badges
Players will also be able to earn 40 Timewarped Relic Coffer Keys for clearing the Blackrock Depths raid dungeon with a cap of 120 keys with each difficulty having their own independently tracked keys to use and spend on Blackrock Depths-specific gear. These items can be purchased from: Braggi Brazenbrass <Raidfinder Relic Coffer Key Exchanger>, Kraegan Emberforge <Normal Relic Coffer Key Exchanger>, and Hilda Hellforge <Heroic Relic Coffer Key Exchanger>. They can be found down the stairs from the main wooden pavillion standing next to Moira Thaurissan and the Mole Machine.
Here are the items you’ll be able to earn or purchase with your adventures in the mountain. Each item costs 40 Timewarped Relic Coffer Keys:
Shop with Bobadormu
Name
Item Type
Source
Angerforge’s Battle Axe
Two-Handed Axe
Drop/Vendor
Anvilrage Dragoon’s Trousers
Mail Armor/ Legs
Drop/Vendor
Anvilrage Medic’s Boots
Cloth Armor/Feet
Drop/Vendor
Anvilrage Rogue’s Belt of Knives
Leather Armor/Waist
Drop/Vendor
Arbiter’s Blade
One-Handed Sword
Drop/Vendor
Argelmach’s Breaking Bar
Staff
Drop/Vendor
Barman Shanker
Dagger
Vendor
Belt of the Eminent Mason
Leather Armor/Waist
Vendor
Bloodclot Band
Ring/Finger
Drop/Vendor
Bloodfist
Fist Weapon
Vendor
Bottle-Popper Ring
Ring/Finger
Vendor
Bottled Magma
Trinket
Drop/Vendor
Burning Spirit Tender’s Mitts
Plate Armor/Hands
Drop/Vendor
Burst of Knowledge
Trinket
Drop/Vendor
Cape of the Fire Salamander
Cloak/Back
Drop/Vendor
Chief Architect’s Monocle
Cloth Armor/Head
Vendor
Cinderhide Armsplints
Leather Armor/Wrist
Drop/Vendor
Circle of Flame
Cloth Armor/Head
Drop/Vendor
Dark Warder’s Pauldrons
Leather Armor/Shoulder
Vendor
Deathdealer Breastplate
Mail Armor/Chest
Drop/Vendor
Dope’rel’s Calling Rune
Trinket
Drop/Vendor
Dope’rel’s Finger Gloves
Leather Armor/Hands
Drop/Vendor
Dragoon’s Volley Gun
Gun
Drop/Vendor
Earthslag Shoulders
Plate Armor/Shoulders
Drop/Vendor
Ebonsteel Spaulders
Plate Armor/Shoulders
Drop/Vendor
Emberplate Armguards
Plate Armor/Wrist
Drop/Vendor
Embershard Pendant
Amulet/Neck
Drop/Vendor
Emperor’s Seal
Ring/Finger
Drop/Vendor
Enthralled Sphere
Off-Hand
Vendor
Entrenching Boots
Plate Armor/Plate
Vendor
Ferrous Cord
Cloth Armor/Waist
Vendor
Fireguard’s Lava-Dipped Cleaver
One-Handed Axe
Drop/Vendor
Fists of Phalanx
Plate Armor/Hands
Vendor
Flame Wrath
Polearm
Drop/Vendor
Flame-Tempered Skinner
One-Handed Axe
Drop/Vendor
Flamekeeper’s Fire Blanket
Cloak/Back
Drop/Vendor
Flamekeeper’s Handwraps
Cloth Armor/Hands
Vendor
Flamelash’s Fiery Spike
Dagger
Drop/Vendor
Flamelord’s Emberstaff
Staff
Drop/Vendor
Flamestrider Robes
Leather Armor/Chest
Vendor
Flamewalker Scale Spaulders
Leather Armor/Shoulder
Drop/Vendor
Flameweave Cuffs
Cloth Armor/Wrist
Drop/Vendor
Force of Magma
Two-Handed Mace
Drop/Vendor
Force of Will
Trinket
Drop/Vendor
Foreman’s Head Protector
Plate Armor/Head
Vendor
Ghostshroud
Leather Armor/Head
Drop/Vendor
Golem Carapace Opener
Two-Handed Axe
Vendor
Golem Fitted Pauldrons
Mail Armor/Shoulder
Vendor
Golem Gearbox
Trinket
Drop/Vendor
Greaves of Withering Despair
Mail Armor/Feet
Vendor
Grebmar’s Catch Pole
Staff
Vendor
Grizzle’s Skinner
One-Handed Axe
Vendor
Guiding Stave of Wisdom
Staff
Drop/Vendor
Hand of Justice
Trinket
Drop/Vendor
Hands of the Exalted Herald
Cloth Armor/Hands
Drop/Vendor
Haunting Specter Leggings
Cloth Armor/Legs
Drop/Vendor
Heart of Roccor
Trinket
Drop/Vendor
Helm of the Molten Avatar
Plate Armor/Head
Drop/Vendor
Houndmaster’s Bow
Bow
Vendor
Imperial Jewel
Amulet/Neck
Drop/Vendor
Impervious Giant
Two-Handed Mace
Drop/Vendor
Insolent Dark Iron’s Vest
Leather Armor/Chest
Drop/Vendor
Kentic Amice
Cloth Armor/Shoulder
Vendor
Kindling Stave
Staff
Vendor
Lavacrest Leggings
Plate Armor/Legs
Drop/Vendor
Lead Surveyor’s Belt
Mail Armor/Waist
Vendor
Leggings of Frenzied Magic
Leather Armor/Legs
Drop/Vendor
Legplates of the Eternal Guardian
Plate Armor/Legs
Drop/Vendor
Lord General’s Sword
One-Handed Sword
Drop/Vendor
Luminary Robe
Leather Armor/Chest
Drop/Vendor
Magma Giant’s Crown
Mail Armor/Head
Drop/Vendor
Magma-Shot Boomstick
Gun
Vendor
Mantle of Lost Hope
Cloth Armor/Shoulder
Drop/Vendor
Molten Fists
Mail Armor/Hands
Drop/Vendor
Molten Furnace
Trinket
Drop/Vendor
Molten Ironfoe
One-Handed Mace
Drop/Vendor
Naglering
Ring/Finger
Drop/Vendor
Omnicast Boots
Cloth Armor/Feet
Drop/Vendor
Pyremail Wristguards
Mail Armor/Wrist
Drop/Vendor
Robes of the Royal Crown
Cloth Armor/Chest
Drop/Vendor
Royal Decorated Armor
Mail Armor/Chest
Drop/Vendor
Rubicund Armguards
Mail Armor/Wrist
Drop/Vendor
Rubidium Hammer
One-Handed Mace
Drop/Vendor
Sabaton’s of Anger’rel
Plate Armor/Feet
Drop/Vendor
Sapper’s Waistplate
Plate Armor/Waist
Drop/Vendor
Sash of the Burning Heart
Cloth Vendor/Waist
Drop/Vendor
Sash of the Grand Hunt
Mail Armor/Waist
Drop/Vendor
Searingscale Leggings
Mail Armor/Legs
Vendor
Second Wind
Trinket
Drop/Vendor
Senior Designer’s Pantaloons
Cloth Armor/Legs
Vendor
Shard Splinter
Dagger
Drop/Vendor
Spare Golem Frame
Plate Armor/Chest
Drop/Vendor
Spare Golem Pauldrons
Mail Armor/Shoulder
Drop/Vendor
Spritecaster Cape
Cloak/Back
Vendor
Stoneshell Guard
Shield
Drop/Vendor
Swiftwalker Boots
Leather Armor/Feet
Drop/Vendor
Thaurissan’s Royal Scepter
Off-Hand
Drop/Vendor
The Fifth’s Linked Treads
Mail Armor/Feet
Drop/Vendor
The Hammer of Grace
One-Handed Mace
Drop/Vendor
Warstrife Leggings
Leather Armor/Legs
Drop/Vendor
Wristguards of Renown
Leather Armor/Wrist
Vendor
Players can purchase items for Timewarped Badges from Bobadormu including select consumables such as the Mowhawk Grenade (200 for 25 grenades) —“Turn your target into a Night Elf Mohawk for one hour.” You can find this vendor between Historian Ma’di and Historian Llore on the wooden pavillion in the middle of the grounds on Yllana’s left-hand side. Mounts, Pets, and Toys
Armor and Weapon Transmog Appearances
Item Name
Item Type
Timewarped Badges
Craggles
Pet
2200
Misty
Pet
2200
Practice Ravager
Toy
200
Reins of the Frayfeather Hippogryph
Skyriding Mount
5000
Armor and Weapons
Item Name
Item Type
Timewarped Badges
Bearded Branch of Lore
Staff Appearance
2500
Claymore of the Knight’s Pledge
Two-Hand Sword Appearance
2500
Doomwail Reaper
Polearm Appearance
2,500
Doomreaper’s Scythe
Staff Appearance
2,500
Farstrider’s Huntsblade
One-Hand Sword Appearance
1500
Emberswirl Bulwark
Shield Appearance
2000
Gilded Drakecrest Shield
Off-Hand Appearance
2000
Kirin Tor Adept’s Stave
Staff Appearance
2500
Runed-Ice Dirk
Dagger Appearance
1500
Sermons of the Naaru
Off-Hand Appearance
1500
Tusked Branch of War
Staff Appearance
2500
Consumables
Item Name
Item Type
Timewarped Badges
Adventurer’s Pith Helmet
Leather Armor/Head Appearance
25
Alcor’s Sunrazor
Dagger Appearance
50
Aristocrat’s Cuffs
Cloth Armor/Wrist
25
Axe of the Deep Woods
One-Hand Axe Appearance
50
Blackmetal Cape
Cape/Back
25
Boots of Avoidance
Plate Armor/Feet Appearance
25
Bow of Searing Arrows
Bow Appearance
100
Caverndeep Trudgers
Mail Armor/ Feet Appearance
25
Coldstone Slippers
Cloth Armor/Feet
25
Crimson Shocker
Wand
50
Elemental Mage Staff
Staff
100
Feet of the Lynx
Leather Armor/Feet
25
Flurry Axe
One-Hand Axe
50
Freezing Band
Ring/Finger
25
Grimlok’s Charge
Polearm
100
Gut Ripper
Dagger
50
Helm of Narv
Mail Armor/Head
25
Holy Shroud
Cloth Armor/Head
25
Lefty’s Brass Knuckle
Fist Weapon
50
Lightforged Blade
Two-Hand Sword
100
Mugthol’s Helm
Plate Armor/Head
25
Pendulum of Doom
Two-Hand Axe
100
Precisely Calibrated Rifle
Gun
100
Redbeard Crest
Shield
35
Runed Golem Shackles
Plate Armor/Wrist
25
Slimescale Bracers
Mail Armor/Wrist
25
Unearthed Bands
Leather Armor/Wrist
25
Heirloom Upgrades
Item Name
Item Type
Timewarped Badges
Deviate Fish
Consumable
2
Mohawk Grenade
Consumable
200
Noggenfogger Elixer
Consumable
10
Kreeg’s Hardy Draught
Consumable
25
Savory Deviate Delight
Consumable
10
Reputation
Item Name
Item Type
Timewarped Badges
Ancient Heirloom Armor Casing
Heirloom Armor Upgrade to Level 35.
750
Ancient Heirloom Scabbard
Heirloom Weapon Upgrade to level 35.
900
Awakened Heirloom Armor Casing
Heirloom Armor, Trinket, Shield, or Off-Hand Upgrade power up to level 70.
1000
Awakened Heirloom Scabbard
Heirloom Weapon Upgrade power up to level 70.
1200
Battle-Hardened Heirloom Armor Casing
Heirloom Armor, Trinket, Shield, or Off-Hand Upgrade power up to level 40.
1000
Battle-Hardened Heirloom Scabbard
Heirloom Weapon Upgrade power up to level 50.
1200
Eternal Heirloom Armor Casing
Heirloom Armor, Trinket, Shield, or Off-Hand Upgrade power up to level 60.
1000
Eternal Heirloom Scabbard
Heirloom Weapon Upgrade power up to level 60.
1200
Timeworn Heirloom Armor Casing
Heirloom Armor, Trinket, Shield, or Off-Hand Upgrade power up to level 50.
1000
Timeworn Heirloom Scabbard
Heirloom Armor, Trinket, Shield, or Off-Hand Upgrade power up to level 40.
1200
Weathered Heirloom Armor Casing
Heirloom Armor, Trinket, Shield, or Off-Hand Upgrade power up to level 45.
1000
Weathered Heirloom Scabbard
Heirloom Weapon upgrade in power up to level 45.
1200
Item Name
Item Type
Timewarped Badge Cost
Commendation of the Argent Dawn
Reputation Item
50
Commendation of the Hydraxian Waterlords
Reputation Item
50
Commendation of the Hydraxian Waterlords
Reputation Item
50
Commendation of the Thorium Brotherhood
Reputation Item
50
Commendation of the Timbermaw Hold
Reputation Item
50
Commendation of the Wintersaber Trainers
Reputation Item
50
Commendation of the Zandalar Tribe
Reputation Item
50
We also look forward to players earning their new Coldflame Tempest mount from the Meta-Achievement, A Cool Twenty Years
, and adding it into their collection.
To complete the Meta-Achievement you’ll need to earn the following achievements:
Additional Vendors
- I Have That One!: Match 1 mount during the Mount Mania.
- Fashion Critic: Cast 1 vote at the Fashion Frenzy.
- Pet Mischief: Use a pet disguiser to look like your pet and explore the area.
- Balloonist: Ride one of the celebration balloons.
- Peanut Gallery: React to Lorewalker Cho’s stories.
- An Original: Defeat at least one of the following world bosses during the WoW Anniversary- Azuregos, Lord Kazzak, Lethon, Emeriss, Taerar, Ysondre.
- A Gatecrasher: Defeat at least one of the following world bosses during the WoW Anniversary- Doomwalker, Sha of Anger, Archavon the Stonewatcher
- Codex Editor: Ahn’Qiraj- Complete the scenario, “The Codex of Chromie.”
Make the most of the festivities and visit the many additional vendors on the grounds for some tasty treats and delights:
- Carl Goodup <Balloon Vendor>
- Brivelthwerp <Ice Cream Vendor>
- Lisa McKeever <Candy Vendor>
- Olvia <Meat Vendor>
- Myra Tyhrngaarde <Bread Vendor>
- Applebough (Fruit Vendor)
- Breanni: Pet Supplies
- Kiuele: Souvenirs
- Leeroy Jenkins
- Grimbooze Thunderbrew
- Bartender Bob
- Griftah
- Cravitz Lorent <Shady Book Dealer>
The event is jam-packed with so much to see and do and we can’t wait to celebrate with you beginning on October 22 and running through January 6, 2025.