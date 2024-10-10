Upcoming Mythic+ Affix and Dungeon Tuning

Coming later today

Increased the duration of the buffs granted by Xal’atath’s Bargain Affixes to 30 seconds (was 20 seconds).



Developers’ notes: We’ve been closely monitoring the impact of the bonuses provided by Xal’atath’s Bargain affixes, and we’re increasing their overall power level on players. We will continue to monitor the effectiveness of these buffs as well as the challenges these affixes present.

Developers’ notes: With the increase to the buffs granted to players by Xal’atath’s Bargain we’re reducing the effectiveness of of Xal’atath’s Guile, to allow players to push deeper into the Keystone system with current item levels.

With Scheduled Weekly Maintenance – October 15

The Necrotic Wake



Zolramus Gatekeeper’s Wrath of Zolramus periodic damage reduced by 25%.

Kyrian Weapons



The effects of Bloody Javelins no longer stack.

Surgeon Stitchflesh’s health reduced by 20%.

Stitchflesh’s Creation’s Festering Rot damage reduced by 30%.

Skarmorak



Skarmorak’s health reduced by 10%.

Skarmorak’s Crystalline Eruption damage reduced by 15%.

Void Speaker Eirich’s health reduced by 10%.

Increased the cooldown of Entropic Reckoning.

As part of our ongoing commitment to the tuning of both gameplay and rewards, we’ve some adjustments today, and we’re working on more coming soon.Xal’atath’s Guile now increases enemy health and damage by 10% (was 20%).We’ll confirm for you later today when the Affix hotfixes go live.