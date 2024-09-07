Revamped Blackrock Depths Boss Models - WoW 20th Anniversary Raid

I'm so excited for this! I didn't play during this period of the game, but I have always wanted it brought back as an M+, mega-dungeon, or time-walking raid. Its finally happening and Im so hyped for it!
Honestly, I don't know why they're doing it. It feels weird Blizzard is doing it. But damn, it's great that they are. Just hoping Saving Moira will be an option that was iconic
I much prefer their old attire. General Angerforge and Ambassador Flamelash look amazing though, hope his flag will be a toy or cloak mog.
I Love it if they upgrade old things! Hope more will come soon as same as the old world.
CHAMPYUN I NEED YE TAE TRAVEL BACK'N TIME TAE KILL ME HOOSBAND
Fineous Darkvire looks blinged the hell out
"Dope'rel" lol
The updated models with new armor look great (e.g. Gerstahn, Angerforge), but the models where they mixed newer pieces with vanilla/TBC items look awful as the difference in detail is jarring (e.g. Dagran, Moira, Loregrain).
Honestly, the 'story' of the bronze taking Moira back in time to this moment is a really weird framing device. We didn't need one for when they turned Onyxia into a level 70 raid boss in Wrath.The only reasons I can think of for the bronze taking Moira here is to either help her remember something she forgot, give her or Dagran the opportunity to speak to her husband before his death, or to Chrono Trigger him and bring him into the present at the moment he would have died. Which would be really weird to do given her and Dagran's arcs, and the fact it's an anniversary raid.
Some patchwork transmogs look bad. I keep wondering if we even needed new clothing for the bosses. I personally would have rather seen them re-do some player transmogs instead. Like the classic PvP field marshal/lieutenant gear and weapons. Those are really the embodiment of what I imagine the alliance is.
Really wonder who dresses up these NPCs sometimes.
The dress of Moira is boring
Let's hope it will be fun and challenging and not tank pulling all over the place without respecting their own group .
Isn't Fineous Darkvire wearing part of the gear we get specifically when liberating Gilneas? The set that's supposed to be Gilneas fashion or something?
They need to allow playable dark iron to be able to toggle the flamey hair because it looks so good here.
Imho they overall look like a nice upgrade. Dope indeed.