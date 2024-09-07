World Event Mounts in The War Within - Increase Your Collection While Waiting for Season 1

After doing Awakening the Machine twice, I don't think I'm touching that thing again. Boring snoozefest that takes too long
I still can't believe i got the Dauntless Imperial Lynx in my second ever bag
Got the Awakening the Machine mount after 2 tries and the Lynx mount after ~40 bagsDrop rates seem not too bad !
Got the mount from awakening machine first time I did it and thought it was 100% lolAnd then I proceeded to get the lynx in like 5 bags ^^
You can only do the Awakening Machine event once per week on your account for the mount.
I was expecting more than 2 mount suggestions. Why not mention Beledar's spawn, the 900 currency bee mount or Siesbarg from the long, grindy quest chain?
There need to be an option in the Awakening event to spawn 5 waves at once. Too slow, easy, and boring.
Kinda weird that Awakening the Machine (an extremely easy event) gives a mount sharing the same model as the engineering 3 mil gold sink.
my dumb self thought till recently we HAD to get all 20 waves or we'd get nothing lol