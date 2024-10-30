Reddit AMA with The Remarkable Life of Ibelin Director Benjamin Ree

Am I the bad guy if I'm the first one to comment "bah, don't care"?
Honestly though I get that it's a heart warming story but it feels like they are milking the %^&* out of a dead horse. Like didn't he die 10 years ago, but all of a sudden a movie, an in game vigil, like why is this so important? It feels more fake presented like this, was he THAT popular, never heard of the guy until it was blasted all over everywhere, or is this just people making money off a dead guy who was suffering and found comfort in a video game.
The grave was already placed there in Elwynn, the headstone been updated. It does look nicely done.
Technical question, perfect for Wowhead: where do I get that candle toy?Also: beautiful documentary, animation masterwork, awesome human beings.