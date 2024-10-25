The Remarkable Life of Ibelin - Now Available on Netflix

We left candles at Ibelin's grave in Elwynn today on Argent Dawn EU. It was a very sweet gathering.
Glad Netflix does know the EU exists opposed to Blizzard. Even German Translation is available :)
Finally! I've wanted to see this for a long time. The story sounds very powerful on its own. Still, even though I don't have any serious disabilities or was in the same situation as Ibelin, I think it'll resonate on an even deeper level as I can relate to using WoW RP as a very much-needed escape during a specific period of my life. This isn't a widely covered subject or anything I talk to people about, so while this powerful story is and will always belong to Ibelin, I'm grateful for it.
that's a W.
Anyone knows the cordinates for the gravestone?
No thanks