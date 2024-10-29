Shake Shack London Celebrates 20th Anniversary with World of Warcraft Themed Menu

Inb4 muricans come here yelling "bUt WhAt AbOuT mUrIcA bLiZaRd?"/s
US gets mounts and pets and EU gets borgir. Great
Cheeseburger with bacon is the perfect tribute to the faction of Tauren and Orcs.
Sponsored by Ozempic
That shake better taste like toes.
Ah yes, my favorite desert topping, charcoal.
F in chat for our Europe brothers and sisters, those looks like a crappy burger and subpar fries.
Constant cross promotions now... what gives?
Not WoW classic news.#$%^ it off.Its hardly even food.
Can you EU dudes stop complaining about the mountain dew promotion now?
Some of you guys don't get it, I live in the UK and I won't be able to enter even if I want to, it's very limited to people who literally live in London or have the luxury to visit London in that time It is easier for me to throw money at my friend's in the USA to get the mountain dew promotion mount than the toejam flavoured shake 💀
