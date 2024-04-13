This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
10.2.6
Recolors of Simple Pandarian Leveling Gear Coming in Patch 10.2.7 Timerunning
PTR
Posted
41 seconds ago
by
Jezartroz
Pandaria Timerunning is bringing a ton of new recolors to old gear, including several sets of leveling cosmetic lookalikes - check out these models for robes, pantsuits, and more!
Sun Pearl - Variants 1, 2, and 3
Simple Pantsuits - Nightsky, Wisdom, and Serene
Simple Robes - Hushed Wisdom, Precarious Balance, Quiet Reflection, Humbling Gravity
Tian Monastery Clothing - Variants 1, 2, and 3
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News