Pandaria Timerunning Awards Recolored Class Trading Post Sets

Not even a full set... and re-colors to bat lol!
Anyone know if we can complete the achievement on one character and buy the other class sets with bronze?
Lets hope they bring back the challenge modes to make up for the lack of original class set design for this 1
Shame that the weapons cant be used on different classes, that rogue 1 hander sword would look fire on a DK
give us the challenge mode sets, not this garbage
After all this time they couldn't bother making the other pieces? Really?
I'm so tired of seeing people complain about recolours. It's literally been the way of WoW since TBC. It's not new info, we've been dealing with it for nearly 20 years, either shut up or move on from WoW.
Honestly, some of these look better than the Trading Post versions. I do hope it only takes one character to get them though.
This isn't going to be a massive effort so i'm ok with it. It's nice stuff.
some of these have nicer colors IMO than the post gear, so excited to get.
I'm very glad to have some class-based transmog - it's always welcome.In an ideal world we'd have a full set for each class (hopefully they can add those other pieces as we go along), like the Love Witch, the Darkmoon Jester, etc...