Queen Ansurek Drops Two Nerubian Mounts Including Mythic-Only Version

Let's goooo more Mythic mounts
god forbid part of the playerbase does harder content than leveling and gets rewarded for it...
looks dope
I'm all for rewarding better and exclusive rewards for the harder content you do!
Gul'dan farming all over again!
And look at how cool this ones look and how gladiator's one is just a re-model of Venthyr's gargoyle / dh class hall mount / bfa pre-patch horde gargoyle mount , what a shame
Looks sick!
This is how you should do mythic mounts. Have a proper reward for people doing the most difficult content but also have it be a recolor of existing mount.
What did they do to the game that I loved
WHERE ARE THE VDH BUFFS?
I think these look terrible, I'd prefer a real nerubian spider mount than a nerubian skin awkwardly grafted onto a Fel-Bat skeleton.
model viewer still broken
Looks ok, but it just seems like a felhound: nerubian edition. Won't be surprised if it the Sureki skyrazor drops in LFR too like the others, even though I don't care for that.
Yeah as much as I like the bat model…. This is really weird. Why didn’t they use one of the several bug models?The sets aren’t buggy, the weapons are more abstract than buggy, the mounts don’t look buggy unless you spin around to look at the face which we won’t…