Updated War Within Talent Calculator Now Available on Wowhead - Deathstalker Rogue Still Unavailable

Saving the best for last surely
The deathstalker rogue talents are viewable in a presumably unfinished form in the "uncategorized" rogue section at the bottom of the datamining post, for those looking for them.
Do devs really doesn't see any problem with this warlock talent layout?Isn't it obvious that it's a mess, how everything is cramped together, with zero empty space between them?
that destro talent tree layout is horrific
Inferno and cataclysm still choice nodes LMAO devs are for sure listenning
Well at least Avatar is back that's nice also a lot are now just one node talents that's a huge improvement
Destro tree needs more nodes! I see four more spots where you could put them.
I really like the builds in the new destruction tree. It's chaos, but hey, that's the point