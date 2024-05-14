Shadowed Swarmite - Glory of the Nerub-ar Raider Mount Reward

:D
For real? Looks terrible to be honest. The same skeleton but with a slightly different model than dozens of other same mounts.Blizzard seriously dropped the ball with this one. Are they even still trying?
Nice subtle, simple mount with nice detail
I really like this mount, we don't have many mounts with such model and skeleton, and as player who's loving this skeleton and thrilled ♥
I honestly felt like I need to make comment about the look of this mount. Hidious. What is it even ? Looks like someone literally took a criter, scaled it up. Smahed random paint on it and left it there.
Love it, need it asap!
Next disappoint us with another ugly ground mount for KSM S1!