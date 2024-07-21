Profession Shuffling for Artisans Acuity - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 336

Artisan's Acuity Shuffle & Alts



Ok, yes, cooldown crafts will probably also be good profit. If you have a bazillion alts (which is easy with remix) you might as well get a whole bunch setup for tailor/alch cooldowns and churn free gold every day. But I'm here to explain a few other reasons why alt armies are more important than ever, and how I plan (hope) to make millions of gold per week in the next expac.



1 - artisans acuity. For anyone unaware, artisans acuity is replacing artisans mettle. The primary purpose early on will be for buying profession equipment + knowledge points. The problem is that blizzard has heavily time gated the rate you can earn artisans acuity. Without some degenerate behavior, you'll get something like 300-400 acuity in the first week then have small amounts drip in per week. For context, you need 900 per profession just for profession gear, plus more for buying the 1 time knowledge points and recipes.



So what's the degenerate behavior? Well, for one, you can use the profession shuffle. This essentially means you pick 2 professions you don't care about, collect all treasures, do a couple easy first crafts, then repeat over and over for all professions you don't care about. Choose your 2 main professions as your last two, and you'll be left with something like 1300-1500. An INSANE head start on anyone playing casually.



But we can take it even further. You probably don't plan on actually using all those alts you made in remix, so why not have a couple be acuity mules? Run the full profession shuffle, then either give them to your main or sell them in trade by offering personal orders of profession gear with your acuity.



Essentially, you can get ~1500 acuity, then either craft 5 blue pieces for yourself, sell 5 blue pieces on trade, or do some combination of each. This allows your main to have more than enough to buy all 6 blue tools/accessories + all knowledge points, and your alt that wasted all their acuity will slowly start building it back up anyways (if you want). Also, even green gear is now locked behind acuity so if you don't want to mess with crafting orders you can make greens and post on the auction house



2 - Profession gear. I already mentioned profession gear in 1, but to expand on this, Im expecting most profession gear to be EXTREMELY expensive early on. I am planning on having 3 or 4 characters entire jobs to be maxing out all of the profession crafting skills. This will cut down on my costs, as I don't need to pay overpriced work order tips, while also allowing me to profit some by selling them.



3 - Duplicate Professions. By this, I mean I plan on having ~4 jewelcrafters all focus into different areas. Early on, it'll be impossible for any 1 character to do more than 1 thing effectively. If you spec prospecting, you're locked out of gem cutting. If you spec necks, you're locked out of crafting profession gear. Etc etc. Also, it's impossible to know which of the trees will end up being the most lucrative. So why not do them all? I'll have 1 jewelcrafter create the profession gear, one prospect, one create reagents, 1 cut gems etc. I can either choose to be every part of the assembly line, or just do whatever one ends up being the most profit



4 - Concentration. Everyone knows that alch/tailoring have cool downs, but concentration essentially means EVERYTHING has a cooldown. Gems, flask, potions, bar smelting, inks, etc etc etc. You can have an alt army setup for just about any type of sellable item, and thanks to concentration you'll be able to craft a handful of them per day for cheaper than anyone else. For anyone who doesn't know, concentration has replaced inspiration procs, and essentially works as a guaranteed inspiration proc that recharges over time. This means, for example, every day you can force craft a couple rank 3 gems for rank 2 materials.



5 - Cross Realm Sales. One extra perk of having dozens of max level characters doing professions, is that these characters will likely almost all be posted up next to banks/auction houses for most of the expansion. Thanks to warbands, there's no need to have them on the same realm. This means you're able to have some of them spread out across low pop or high pop servers, allowing you to quickly flip things like BOEs and recipes for cheap. Obviously you can do that anyways with level 1 characters, but if you're going to be leveling a dozen alts why not choose some other realms? The main thing to keep in mind is that crafting orders are not cross realm unless you're in the same guild. All my alts will be in the same guild, but it'll make public work orders a pain



One other tip - I believe having a second account will quickly pay for itself. Logging onto 65 characters one at a time sounds like a massive pain in the ass. Searching for treasures 65 times sounds even worse. By having a second account, you can speed up treasure time by 2x (set one to follow, fly on same mount, etc), and you can also have one screen afk prospecting/milling etc while the other is doing something more fun



With prepatch a week away, I think it should be pretty easy for anyone to get 30+ characters to max before launch (I'm averaging ~1.5 hr thanks to remix, likely <1 with prepatch)



Let me know if you guys have any other ideas I might've missed! This community has helped me out a lot over the last few years so I figured I'd give some back





Even if they nerf it, you can accomplish effectively the same thing by just having 4 throwaway characters for every 1 real character



There's no way to nerf the fact that you might make 1 main that makes their own profession tools while I make 4 alts that personal order craft all needed profession tools. The only real way to ruin the strategy would be to require acuity always be included by the buyer in personal orders





As many or as few as you actually want to have. There are some good strategies and theories about just having loads of alts, even aside from having alt armies for CDs, but you need to do what is realistic for you. I'm personally fine having one of each profession, and then maybe some extras for profession CDs at some point, particularly given you can eventually max out your professions and tools, and I'm fine not being ridiculously good at everything right at the beginning of TWW. There is no right or wrong way here. Just because someone theorizes that they can have multiple highly specialized profession toons to hopefully make more gold earlier on, doesn't mean it's the way you should go.



I plan on running one of each profession in season 1. That's a lot to keep track of, especially given I've got plans on how I want to make gold with each- but mostly because in addition to my gold making schemes, I also usually provide consumables for my entire guild free of charge, and later on in S1/S2, begin to be their one-stop shop for craftingf gear and tools without commission.



I could add more toons for CDs or just for more varied early build possibilities, but I'd probably make the argument that early on, I make more money by focusing a couple specific markets on the AH, rather than all the possible markets. More to the point- for me, at least, I don't want to play 30+ toons. I want to play my main, and then do profession stuff on like 5 others, because I actually enjoy running raid and dungeons with my guildies. I have to have time for both those things, and my gold making activities. I also see logistical issues in my future if I extend beyond that, outside of maybe including some CD toons later on.



Cataclysm Classic Inscription Guide



I made a video on how to make gold with cataclysm inscription.





I made a



How to mill herbs fast and efficiently

How to mill herbs fast and efficiently How to get glyph recipes

Which glyph to craft and not to craft

A tsm group with all the glyphs in Cata classic

The tsm group comes with an operation for fast and easy posting

Auctionator shopping lists for all herbs, pigments and inks in the game.



I really hope you enjoy the video. Would highly appreciate some feedback! Don’t forget to sub if you like this kind of video! ( some retail tww guides are coming )



For more goldmaking stuff,

I made a video on how to make gold with cataclysm inscription.I made a spreadsheet that will tell you the exact profit from milling any herb in cataclysm classic ( or best average guess if you prefer ). It’s super easy to use! From there, you’ll get an in depth guide on how to maximize profit by choosing to sell pigments, inks or glyphs. Here are some of the main elements of the video:I really hope you enjoy the video. Would highly appreciate some feedback! Don’t forget to sub if you like this kind of video! ( some retail tww guides are coming )For more goldmaking stuff, check out my website

PVP Crafted Gear



They may have changed their minds, but as of



The “Starter” set of crafted PvP gear will remain BoE and the reagent used to craft it will drop in high quantities from victory boxes and is also tradeable. You will be able to purchase this reagent with honor as well, though at a slightly higher cost to Honor gear due to its tradability. They may have changed their minds, but as of the last blue post on the topic , you don't need the honor yourself.The “Starter” set of crafted PvP gear will remain BoE and the reagent used to craft it will drop in high quantities from victory boxes and is also tradeable. You will be able to purchase this reagent with honor as well, though at a slightly higher cost to Honor gear due to its tradability.

Further Reading