Profession Shuffling for Artisans Acuity - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 336

I appreciate them trying to help people with gold making and those with alt armies will make alot of gold. It's a great thing they posted about the acuity shuffle so more can get in on it. My issue is by blizzard not bothering to realize these treasures can be abused to this extreme earlier. We could end up getting a result of like remix with frog farmers. They nerfed the people who 'abused' a in game farm that was available since pandaria's original launch. This could draw a parallel to acuity people were just using something already apart of the game. However those frog farmers still had the maxed out gear just not a buffed up cloak due to it being nerfed. I worry they will find out about this too late then remove the extra acuity from those who have over say have over 600 acuity. However not take away those people who have the blue profession tools/gear or bought the books for extra knowledge. I am not faulting anyone for taking advantage and I'm not saying people should be punished this is just using a recent example of blizzard going to a extreme to fix a problem the community had. I just feel bad for those who will end up being left behind and left with a large gap in professsions like dragonflight and those who may get a unfair punishment.
Artisan's mettle was a fail and so is this, nothing learned... clown fiesta.
They should get rid of mettle all together. What purpose is it even supposed to serve anyway? Reputation is account wide and can only be earned by one character, so lock the KP behind rep and get rid of mettle.
Its so absurd that the same awful abuses of last time are going to be freely available this time. Watch people dig up dirt and get way more dragon shards, watch there be a bug with tailoring where you can hearth and reset the CD and tank the cost of that. This has become so frustrating, i have no clue why that guy golden from the video wants to spend 90% of his time cycling through loading screens on alts just to not even be at 100m yet? He said he plays the game 10% as intended. I mythic raid and love doing dungeons, wtf why would I even bother? Its just time to get into sales I guess. I resisted because I wanted to be in professions as a longtime crafter but I value my real life time and i want to actually play the game and multiple alts. I made like 200m in shadow lands off legendarily with way less effort and all of this doesn't make me ever feel like going hardcore again just to make pocket change or a gold cap or 2.
They could just make the treasures not be usable until skill level 50 or so. This would tone down the abuse some.