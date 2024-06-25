PvP Honor and Crafted Gearing Updates in The War Within

thank god. being gatekept by sparks and not being able to spend conq if i wanted bis pieces felt awful. THANK YOU FOR THINKING ABOUT US PVPERS! <3
What's a "bloodstone?"
Think you wanted to put "now" instead of "not".
I mean, they state using PvP points instead of weekly sparks is removing time gates but It just swaps it out for another time gate lol, I think it’s a good change but the way they speak and how they word things needs more tuning and detail…
Good changes.
wow a very rare W from blizz as someone who does both high level pve and pvp it sucked being torn gearing up at the start of a fresh patch each season but this will make things easier now. gj blizz