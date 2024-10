Profession Catchup Mechanic



Thanks to



The basic form of the macro is as following. By replacing the number for GetCurrencyInfo command, it will print how many catch-up points remaining for that specific profession. As



/run local c=C_CurrencyInfo.GetCurrencyInfo(3057) print(c.maxQuantity-c.quantity,"for",(c.name:match("ly.(.*).Kn")))

/run local c=C_CurrencyInfo.GetCurrencyInfo(3058) print(c.maxQuantity-c.quantity,"for",(c.name:match("ly.(.*).Kn")))

Alchemy: 3057



Blacksmithing: 3058



Enchanting: 3059



Engineering: 3060



Herbalism: 3061



Inscription: 3062



Jewelcrafting: 3063



Leatherworking: 3064



Mining: 3065



Skinning: 3066



Tailoring: 3067



Also thanks to



Hi, currently the catching-up mechanics for all professions knowledge points are online, like we can mine more knowledge points after collecting the knowledge points for current week. However it is quite difficult to tell whether all the catch-up knowledge points have been obtained for certain profession. Is there a macro or weakaura to check whether all of the catch-up knowledge points have been claimed?



Or is there any API command returning the total number of knowledge points collected? Think this API command is closely linked to the catch-up mechanics.



edit: paraphrasing.

Thanks to cataraqui , now this problem is solved. I have slightly modified his macro to make this compitable with the 255 maximum character limit for macros.The basic form of the macro is as following. By replacing the number for GetCurrencyInfo command, it will print how many catch-up points remaining for that specific profession. As cataraqui noticed, it may take several seconds for the server to register the profession info on one character, so wait a few seconds after log on to check the catch-up points remaining for both of the profession on one character./run local c=C_CurrencyInfo.GetCurrencyInfo(3057) print(c.maxQuantity-c.quantity,"for",(c.name:match("ly.(.*).Kn")))/run local c=C_CurrencyInfo.GetCurrencyInfo(3058) print(c.maxQuantity-c.quantity,"for",(c.name:match("ly.(.*).Kn")))Alchemy: 3057Blacksmithing: 3058Enchanting: 3059Engineering: 3060Herbalism: 3061Inscription: 3062Jewelcrafting: 3063Leatherworking: 3064Mining: 3065Skinning: 3066Tailoring: 3067Also thanks to DoverBoys who inspired cataraqui Hi, currently the catching-up mechanics for all professions knowledge points are online, like we can mine more knowledge points after collecting the knowledge points for current week. However it is quite difficult to tell whether all the catch-up knowledge points have been obtained for certain profession. Is there a macro or weakaura to check whether all of the catch-up knowledge points have been claimed?Or is there any API command returning the total number of knowledge points collected? Think this API command is closely linked to the catch-up mechanics.edit: paraphrasing.

Profaned Tinderbox Update



Delves

Fixed an issue where Brann’s Gathering Tools could fail to gather rewards.

Fixed an issue where Brann’s Gathering Tools could fail to gather rewards. The following list of delve sourced reagents can now be found in any delve’s Heavy Trunks:

Profaned Tinderbox

Viridian Charmcap

Ringing Deeps Ingot

Gloomfathom Hide

Vial of Kaheti Oils





that probably kills any targeted farming for them. Thats because I assume in nightfall sanctum you will be getting 20% of profaned tinderboxes and 80% of those other rare reagents (5 reagents 20% each).



Overall in game profaned tinderboxes amount might even go up because people doing delves will be looting them here and there.



Kinda sucks a bit but oh well

The Balance of the Economy



Put simply, the drop rates for rare raw mats are the reason everything is expensive. Enchants are expensive because they require tinderboxes which are exceptionally rare. Reagents are expensive because they require either concentration or r3 raw mats which are both relatively rare. The rarity of raw mats is the primary driver for the cost of everything else down the production line.



Margins for most non-concentrate crafts are very thin at this point. If I do a flip I need to commit millions of gold to buy the mats to make 10% back. This is a big advantage for those of us who already have a lot of gold.



I also see no evidence of bots doing high volume on the AH. I do high volume on the AH and I usually see the same couple names doing similar things to me and I've chatted with some of those people. I see no reason to believe that they're bots.



If anything bots drive prices down by gathering mats.



Blizzard can easily tune how expensive the economy is by adjusting drop rates of raw mats. At this point it seems clear that Blizzard wants the economy to be expensive for whatever reason. Personally, I can see why players without a lot of gold would find this frustrating. It benefits me because I have enough gold to take advantage, but it doesn't seem fair to normal players.





To be fair I wouldn't say the economy is expensive. I would say the highest ranks of everything is expensive. It also continues to come down as the demand comes down and supply goes up. What blizz is trying to do is make non top rank things the standard with the max rank being for the sweats. I'm ok with this tbh. It allows people to make some profit off their concentration and if you also want to sweat you can make profit off gigabulk crafting. Particularly for consumables this means most people will rank 2 consumes. The other option is what most games have where anything not top rank is invalidated as you've seen in past expansions. Really the current balance keeps the middle tier of crafts relevant (not saying it's perfect). I would like to see the base tier go away though tbh. In my eyes the only reason it exists is to psychologically make you think you feel better about rank 2 stuff.





All the materials are falling down due to excess on offer and lack of demand. It's normal, players tend to play less in time, until a new event or patch is released. So if the offer keeps rising or keeps the same, prices will go down.



If anyone found a way to mass farm dusts and decided to sell everything yesterday, it will only be matter of 2 or 3 days for te prices to stabilize again, but this is not the case. We can see a tendence of lowering prices in 6 weeks, happened in DF and TWW will not be different.



What to do? keep farming and selling at actual prices until the demand increase when a new patch or event is near.



Further Reading