It's not much to you goblins out there, but as a WoW noob it feels pretty good. I started with nothing, only the gold made from leveling. Picked up mining/herbing and sold ore/herbs until I had 250k. I saw people posting on here that there was a tinderbox exploit which had caused the prices to tank.



I checked undermine journal and saw the price had halved, and the supply had nearly doubled. Guessing that blizzard would probably patch this soon and the prices would rise again, I went all in. I dropped all 250k that I had earned on tinderboxes at ~4,000 gold per unit.



I waited a week and sold all of them at between 9000-9500g per unit when the price came back up. It was a big risk to a noob like me with 250k being the most gold they ever had, but it was cool to see it pay off.





While this is cool it only works a certain percentage of the time. Other times you will lose money. Thats why i prefer not to gamble unless its 10% or less than my net worth



Patron Order Hotfixes



Professions



Patron Orders

All customers (except for the Artisan's Consortium) now have a chance to provide basic reagents.

All customers (except for the Artisan's Consortium) now have a chance to provide basic reagents. Increased the likelihood for all customers to provide basic reagents.

Lowered the quality requirement on many potential orders that grant specialization points by 1.

Addressed several rare cases where a customer could request a minimum quality for items without quality.

Removed several abnormally expensive orders from the pool of potential Patron Orders, such as Alchemy Cauldrons, Engineering Toys, and Darkmoon Sigils.



Developers' notes: All of the above changes only apply to newly created orders, existing orders should remain unchanged.





This has been a massive improvement for jewelcrafting - no more rank 3 gems that eat up concentration. Blacksmithing orders are still pricey, but 4k-7k is an improvement over 40k.

I wonder why they can't just have the system look at ah price and then have it provide enough materials to guarantee that the patron order never costs the crafter more than a set amount.

How to use Concentration for Profit



One reason I really like enchants is that there is significant demand for them at relatively expensive prices. This is especially true for weapon enchants which we focus on with this build. Players usually prioritize weapons early and many will have crafted a high level one. They will only maybe switch it out once, so putting an expensive enchant on it is something MANY players are willing to do.







Perception or Finesse for Dual Gathering?



Had a lot of discussions with people about finesse vs perception and how some people who stack perception don't even get a couple null stones per hour. This was my loot from 1 hour of mining in hallowfall while stacking perception. This is the usual loot I will farm each hour. (tinderbox was 4.5k and I rarely rarely get them)



maxed bismuth>plethora of ore>mining fundamentals. I have the 15% gathering speed from weavers, darkmoon firewater, and r2 phial of true sight. I have 1 blue tool which is a r5 pickaxe, perception stat with r3 perception enchant.



Total profit was 87k gold



edit: I follow the hallowfall route from this site



The majority of them are perception procs. Usually half my null stones for the hour are double null stone perception procs. I would say I am extremely lucky but I've done a lot of mining and it has been consistently this for too long to just be lucky



If you have the same kp set up and route as me, perception has been a lot more gold than finesse for me.



did a few hours with finesse, usually 55-60k per hour doing it the exact same way I did it. the only change I did between the two was recraft pickaxe between finesse and change enchants

Perception is weird. It is not chance to find a null stone but rather, when you do find a null stone, a chance to find two of them.

Yeah, blizz very obviously messed with perception in TWW and f** it up.



It should be called "null stone finesse", because that is exactly what it is. It doesn't even work on any other rare materials, null lotus proccing on finesse instead is well known.



Whenever you gather a null stone, you have a chance equal to your perception to get additional stones... Which is completely stupid.



Let's assume there is a 5% chance to find a null stone on any given deposit, then 10% perception will turn that chance to 5.5%. That is way, way worse than finesse.

