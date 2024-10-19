This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Pose With Famous Weapon Props Using Vista Points During WoW's 20th Anniversary
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
Another fun feature coming with World of Warcraft's 20th Anniversary are Vista Points, in which players can pose using various props, including Frostmourne, Doomhammer, Ashbringer, and more!
Part of the 20th Anniversary celebration, a different expansion-specific vista point is available each day, with convenient portals to take you there. Upon arriving, players will be able to choose from a variety of props to display on their character, allowing them the opportunity for some great screenshots!
In addition to the great screenshot material, this also marks the first time players can get their hands on Frostmourne, and there's even an easy
trading post objective
to complete while there!
Comment by
dlbert2000
on 2024-10-19T21:23:56-05:00
uhhh okay
1
