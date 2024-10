Arathi Renown & Outdoor Gear

The Arathi kit was one of my favorites in the patch and I'm THRILLED I got to support on weapon concepts and on renown goodies for the Arathor and Nerubian kits! I definitely grabbed the warglaives SO quick for my Demon Hunter~



The initial kit for the Arathor Armor was concepted by Paul Lam, while the weapon set was based off a 2H sword made by Sukjoo Choi. The rest of the full Arathor weapon kit was concepted by Gwen Powell and myself, and modeled by Anna Sakoi, Sarah Francian, Manuel Noyola, and our lead Aaron Morse!



The Arathor tabard set 3D was by Antoine Dupuis and the Nerubian tabard set 3D was by Lars Robertson

Nerub-ar Palace Weapons & Tier Sets

I had the opportunity to contribute some rewards for the first raid in The War Within! These were my first raid armors and I had a blast working on them!



Josh Shelnutt created the initial lineup of weapons and then others jumped in to help fill in other needed weapons! Axe 3D by Anna Sakoi, Fist weapon 3D by Sarah Francian.



Mage 3D by Manuel Noyola

Hunter 3D by Daniel Hiew

Lead: Aaron Morse

Axe & Fist Weapon

Mage Tier Set

Hunter Tier Set

War Within Questing Gear

Questing armor and weapons made for The War Within. Special thanks to the entire WoW East Character team, as this entire set was a huge team effort!!



Lead Character Artist: Aaron Morse

3D Artists: Sarah Francian, Manuel Noyola, and Anna Sakoi

Concept artists for the full set were Gwen Powell and myself.

Dornogal Civilian Gear

Some civilian sets made for the new expansion! It's been so fun seeing how players are using pieces of the transmogs. Special thanks to the entire WoW East Character team, as this entire set was a huge team effort!! The entire civilian set was a WoW East Character team endeavor!



Lead Character Artist: Aaron Morse

3D for Educator set by Manuel Noyola

3D for Quotidian set by Anna Sakoi

Concept Artists for other pieces in Civilian sets are Gwen Powell, Anna Sakoi, and Sarah Francian

3D Artists are Anna Sakoi, Sarah Francian, and Manuel Noyola