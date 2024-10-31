Plunderstore Datamining - New and Returning Pets, Mounts, Toys, Transmog

I like this change because now instead of having to do the whole grind for weeks I can just grind for what I actually care about, which is basically just the transmog set.
This is a very welcome change.
wait 750 tender, thats really good
Where is it going to take place now tho? Still Arathi Highlands? I would love to see more places to fight in like Wetlands, Loch Modan, or even Completely different ones like Sholazar Basin or Grizzly Hills
Nevermind , saw where it mentioend the new stuff price now
Wait a minute. Getting tenders by....playing the game?One step closer to giving us more tenders by actually playing the game
Yarr, I be puttin' me flintlock in me groghole and pullin' the triggerI had hoped me time as a pirate be short, but nay, the seas've cursed me fore'er and a day, says I.Yarr...
I want it all, the black scheme is slick af
These are pog. Since the total currency was reduced, hopefully this is a sign that blizzard is going to make it drop only from killing players!
yooo the black set looks NIIICCCEEEEE
I don't enjoy PvP and battle royales are even more repulsive to me, but I can try and suffer through it for some cosmetics. I'm used to doing PvP purely for Marks of Honor anyway. This isn't all that different, I assume.
With Plunderstorm returning I am hoping they bring back Remix for a different expansion as well.
Transmogs need more glowing parts or sections on the skins to make them cool and attractive to use more than a few times. Invest in Designers that know how to do cool transmogs, gear, weapons etc, and stop doing useless pirate crap
Now, THIS is what I'm talking about! Good change, Blizzard
Oh my god the black color of the pirate set <3! I remember when this was datamined and it was the color I wanted the most.
I wish they would add a Plunderlord's Monocle to the trading posts' version, bought the set and was horribly disappointed that it didn't come with 1