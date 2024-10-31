4 New Pistol Shot Glyphs for Outlaw Rogues Datamined in Patch 11.0.7

I genuinely wish there were hundreds of glyphs for every class. The ability to customize the look and color of abilities, if one wanted to, would be cool.
Wish they also included some for the same animations on survival hunter.
There's also a 5th one - bloodsail! But that doesn't seem to have an item at the moment Glyph of the Bloodsail Pistol Shot
Inscription is such a useless profession...
Now they are remembering that glyphs exist?W.
Pistol Shot needs a glyph like Weapon Master for Warriors, where every time you fire your pistol it takes on the appearance of a random gun from your bags.
It should work like the felguard weapon imo, would be a lot better. Also blizz pls make shaman forms, elementals and DK companions work like Druid forms and Warlock pets pls.
We need glyphs for more spells I would love to have glyphs that change the spell effects to better suit the hero trees for a mix and match hero skin
can survival hunter get a piece of this too? would be cool to change our pistol for explosive shot
aw i was hoping for hunter's pocket crossbow for outlaw