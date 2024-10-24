TWW PTR Catalog Updated to 11.0.7 - Public Testing Soon?

Throwing content that fast was never good idea. They are releasing unfinished not tested at all content.
Probably on the 13th of November, when Warcraft Direct happens, they will announce what's coming in 0.7 also, and start the testing then as well?Mail Bruto HYPE! Mail Bruto HYYYPE! <3
They throw out 11.0.7 and the new patch is heavily bugged like it's beta testing again..game is whatever at this point
Time to report some new bugs, of course they'll hear the community this time!Can't wait to go to the PTR Forums and see a lot of closed topics with the "We heard you, fixed!" message in every post.
Mhh must be a bug. Thought retail is the new testserver
How are you announcing a new patch already when the one you release less than 48 hours ago is still full of bugs?