Patch 10.2 Campaign Tyr Quest Cutscenes (Spoilers)

i surely hope there's more to it than just some random draenei telling Elisande "please give us the disc" and her saying "fine whatever"
elisande is able to see multiple timelines right? so maybe she was looking at the futures tyr is involved in and decided to just let them have it if she didn't need it anymore.
The idea of Elisande managing to escape the timeways is interesting. A new face to old bosses getting away to have their own adventure.We have Xal'atath, Azshara, Sire Denathrius, Iridikron and now Elisande. The all-star party keeps growing.
Kind of upsetting that Vyranoth wasn't here for that. She's the most skeptical about allowing titan influence, we just brought her to our side. She should have had as much involvement in this as any member of the dragonflights so she could be allowed to make her own decision. This almost feels like just slighting her despite her saving the emerald dream.
I really hope if they're going to explain the Elisande thing, even if it's just like Illidan with how he 'actually wasn't that bad'. My sibling in Christ, he literally enslaved the Broken and helped the Netherwing be enslaved. How were we supposed to change our feelings?
Interesting. So.. Does this mean that Elisande sees what the Legion was truly doing and how it would ruin Suramar and result in her own death and so now she's going back to change that history?Also.. Tyr was the one doing experiments on dragon eggs, right? Is he... gonna be okay with the Aspects getting empowered by Azeroth instead of the Titans?Remember, he's a Keeper, not a Titan. He was made by them in the same way we were, really. Humans, dwarves, gnomes are all descendents of titan constructs only bathed in the curse of flesh by the Old Gods. So it's possible Tyr could see reason.