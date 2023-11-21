Patch 10.2 Campaign Tyr Quest Cutscenes (Spoilers)

Elisande

Talthis: Valunei! What are you doing?

Valunei: Elisande, please! We need that disc to restore the memories of our friend, Keeper Tyr.

Elisande: His mind holds many secrets that could aid my cause.

Valunei: I know you want what's best for your people but the world need Tyr's compassion and valor once again.

Elisande: So be it. I have gleaned the knowledge I need to depart this timeway and keep Suramar safe. The Disc is yours.

Tyr

Chromie: Wow!

Travard: Did it work? Is he...

Keeper Tyr: Alexstraszsa... Nozdormu...

Alexstrasza: Welcome back, old friend.