Use Raidbots to Find Your Best Great Vault DPS Upgrade in Dragonflight Season 3

nah fam i will pick what looks better
That's quite interesting; I'll buy into it as long as it doesn't instruct me to choose between a ring and a neck... 😏
we are all just gonna get duplicates like allways since that is what the system is designed to give you for a higher chance
Cant wait to get 2xNeck and 1x Ring as my options
dont have 4piece? take set item...Dont have weapon? take weaponeverything else is ez pz itemlevel over all
They offer only 300k iterations for free, which is way too low...
I am surprised Ask Mr Robot is never mentioned here.I remember in Shadowlands, all I heard was: "Don't use AMR, Raidbots is much better. AMR doesn't know what it's talking about."Then I tried both during Shadowlands. I remember Raidbots had a LOT of computation the more enchants and gems and gear you have, making it a lot harder to get a result. So I remember not adding a lot of the enchantments to the optimisation query because it made it take too long.Then I switched to Ask Mr Robot, and it recommended me an enchant and gem that Raidbots didn't recommend me. I was really confused, I thought AMR was wrong. So I then queried the enchant and gem with Raidbots, and Raidbots recommended the same gem and enchant as Ask Mr Robot did, but because I didn't enable that option because of how computationally expensive it was, I would never have discovered that a certain enchant and gem was better. I then looked at the great vault, and was getting the same recommendations from AMR as I was from Raid Bots, but with 10% the time waited.Interesting how the bias towards one optimiser has led players to completely ignore the other equally viable option.TL;drAsk Mr Robot is just as good as Raidbots, with 10% of the wait times, and it's a LOT cheaper too.
becareful with this because using programs like raidbots doesnt account for whats best for you in the long run, only for that day when you simm.
In the first week (or even in 2nd), if there's a tier and you are NOT a Raider, you simply grab tier item. Then it's Weapon / Trinkets before you start "simming" from 3rd week onwards.If you are one of those hardcore Raiders who may have bought been "lucky" with Tier/Weapons/Trinkets from Raids and high M+ keys, then you most likely already not only know about Raidbots but are either paid sub or have your own custom one set up in your PC.
how to sim aug evo :)