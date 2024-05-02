Patch 10.2.7 Dark Heart - Patch Notes

Mark your calendars for the release of the next content update for Dragonflight
—Dark Heart— on May 7, and for the World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria event on May 16 at 10:00 am PDT globally!
TABLE OF CONTENTSPROLOGUE TO THE WAR WITHIN
The Dark Heart content update ushers in the final chapter of the Dragonflight expansion setting the stage for the story in the upcoming expansion, The War Within
.Khadgar has summoned you to Dalaran to help him investigate a mysterious figure called the Harbinger who possesses a powerful relic called the Dark Heart. The Archmage has also asked Alleria Windrunner to join you in order to give her unique perspective.DRAENEI AND TROLL HERITAGE ARMOR Draenei
Players level 50 and above can seek out the Magically-Sealed Parcel in Stormwind to begin the quest "An Artificer's Appeal." This will allow them to complete the heritage questline and receive the Embrace of Lost Embaari and Endurance of Temple Telhamat ensembles, each of which includes shoulders, back, chest, wrist, hands, waist, legs, feet, and two helmets.Troll
Players level 50 and above can seek out Zi’guma in Orgrimmar who will offer the quest, “Return to the Echo Isles.” This will allow them to complete the heritage questline and receive the Covenant of the Darkspear and Loyalty of the Darkspear ensembles, each of which includes shoulders, back, chest, wrist, hands, waist, legs, feet, and a mask. Additionally, Darkspear troll players will receive two additional head-slot cosmetic items tied to the storyline.WOW REMIX: MISTS OF PANDARIA EVENT
Get into the mix of things when the World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria event goes live on May 16! This time-limited event allows players to re-experience the entirety of the Mists of Pandaria expansion at an accelerated rate from level 10-70. All loot has been completely overhauled and has powerful new effects allowing players to shape their experience, power up, and power on. Features include:
CHARACTERS
- Accelerated Leveling and Content allowing you to take on nearly every quest, scenario, dungeon and raid.
- Create a new WoW Remix character starting at level 10 to adventure through the event up to level 70.
- A mountain of loot: Get powerful items from everywhere— quests, chests, creatures, bosses.
- Customizable items allowing you to power up as far as you can go to take on tougher content.
- Convert unwanted items into Bronze which can be used to upgrade items or purchase cosmetics.
- Keep what you collect: Take your collection of transmogs, mounts, and pets with you into The War Within.
CLASSES
- Added six new hair colors for Kul Tiran.
ITEMS
- HUNTER
The hunter pet stable has been updated:
The pet preview window is now larger.
- More information about the pet is displayed, including a list of abilities.
- Pets can be favorited and added to a separate group at the top of the stable list.
- The stable list is now searchable and sortable by name, specialization, abilities, and more.
- Pets can now be renamed directly from the stable without certificate items.
- Pets can now be released directly from the stable without needing to be summoned.
- For the Beast Mastery specialization, the pet that is summoned by the Animal Companion talent now has a dedicated slot next to the Active pet list. The tooltip has been updated to reflect this change.
QUESTS
- Increased the drop rate of Oozing Necroray Egg obtained from Tribute of the Ambitious and Tribute of the Duty-Bound.
SINS OF THE SISTER
- All Dragonflight quests that previously became available with Renown levels are now available to all max-level player-characters, regardless of Renown.
- BE YOURSELF CELEBRATION
After learning from Chromie and Kalecgos about the Visage Day celebrations of Azeroth's past, Emberthal feels pressured to choose her own visage form. However, she remains uncertain of the path she should take. Speak with Chromie in Valdrakken to learn more.
USER INTERFACE AND ACCESSIBILITY
- A night elf has arrived at Bel’ameth to bury the family she lost at Teldrassil. But when her deceased sister is revealed to be a traitor, will the night elves show her sister forgiveness or demand accountability for her sins? Level 70 players can speak with Malfurion Stormrage at the Terrace of the Moon in Bel'ameth to accept the quest "An Uncommon Request" and start this questline.
- Several changes have been made to improve the experience of finding groups in Premade Group Finder:
A filter button has been added that lets you filter results for:
Specific dungeons
- Your role available
- None of your class already in group
- Tank and/or healer already in group
- Minimum Mythic+ Rating of the leader
- Difficulty
The role icons on each listing now show class colors, so you can see the current group makeup at a glance.
The listing tooltip now shows the leader’s info in a more readable format: their Mythic+ Rating, their highest key for the listed dungeon, and their highest key for all dungeons.
The listing tooltip now shows info for all members of the group, including their specialization and Mythic+ Rating.
The listing tooltip now shows the dungeon/raid name and difficulty.
A helptip tutorial has been added to teach players that they can search a key range for precise results (for example, 6-10 or 7-7).
Groups that no longer fit your filter criteria are marked with a red background (for example, if you selected “Damage role available” and a listed group filled up on damage dealers).
Groups you are hard declined from are automatically marked in red and sorted to the bottom.
In the leader applicants pane, the applicant tooltip now shows the applicant’s info in a more readable format: their Mythic+ Rating, their highest key for the listed dungeon, and their highest key for all dungeons.
Advanced filters will now only appear for max level characters.
Filter options will now save between sessions.
Language filters will no longer appear for characters on North American realms.
Declined applications will now save between refreshes.
Recipes can now be tracked from the Crafting Orders window.
An option has been added to the Auction House filters to show only current expansion items.
The location of Dragonriding Races can now be toggled in the Map filter.
You can now create or find a group participating in a Scenario by clicking the Group Finder icon on the Scenario objective.
The number of helptip tutorials that appear when logging in on a new character has been reduced.
Mount tooltips now show the category the mount belongs in: Ground, Aquatic, Flying, or Dragonriding.
When previewing an ensemble or arsenal, the Dressing Room will now show a list of items included in the bundle. Each item can be viewed independently by clicking its name in the list.
Solo Shuffle scoreboards will now show the results of the match (Victory, Draw, or Defeat) in the title. TRADING POST
- Mount categories (Ground, Aquatic, Flying, or Dragonriding) will now be shown in the Trading Post details panel.
- Level requirements for using a mount will now be shown in the Trading Post details panel.
- Combat and Mount Special animations can now be toggled in the Trading Post.
