Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn - Developer Update Livestream Summary
Diablo IV
2 hr 21 min ago
The Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn Developer Update Livestream has concluded. In this article, we have summarized all of the most interesting content, features, and quality-of-life improvements coming to Diablo 4 Season 4 on May 14th!
Itemization Changes
Items will drop with fewer Affixes - Rare items will drop with 2 Sffixes, and Legendaries will drop with 3 Affixes.
Many conditional Affixes have been removed from the game.
New Crafting systems - Tempering and Masterworking have been added to the game to enhance item power.
Rare and Magic items will be reworked in a future update.
Item Changes based on PTR Feedback
The chance to fail Masterworking and the upgrade animation have been removed.
Upgrade materials from The Pit will be easier to convert in a future update.
Legendary items will drop more
Veiled Crystal
s, and Imprinting cost has been reduced in Season 4.
Visibility to Greater Affixes has been treated and enhanced.
Class Changes based on PTR Feedback
Armor will cap at 9,230 which will mitigate 85% of Physical Damage against all enemies, regardless of level.
Cooldown Reduction will be capped at 75%, and Increased Area Size will be capped at 100%.
Dust Devils and Frozen Orbs will no longer clutter the entire screen.
Helltide Changes
Helltides will now be available in Tiers I and II.
The Hellborne and Blood Maiden are new higher-difficulty enemies that will be included in Helltide.
Helltide will contain additional new events, including Accursed Rituals.
Aberrant Cinders
drop rate has been increased across the board.
Seasonal Theme and Questline - Iron Wolves
Players will work with the Iron Wolves faction to investigate the new rise in Helltides.
The Wolf's Honor is a new reputation that can be used to earn items, cosmetics, and a
Resplendent Spark
.
A new item - The Profane Mindcage can be used to increase the level of Helltide enemies.
The Pit of the Artificers
The Pit of the Artificers has been made more difficult.
Completing The Pit will always reward
Murmuring Obols
.
Obol cap has been increased to 2,500 and spending Obols at level 100 will guarantee Item Level 925 gear.
Boss Ladder Changes
Andariel has been added to the Boss Ladder.
Level 200 Tormented Bosses have been added to the game.
Tormented Bosses will cost 3 times the amount of materials but will reward 5 times the loot.
Season Journey Updates
Players will be rewarded a set of gear through the Season Journey that will target one specific build per class:
Barbarian: Dust Devils
Druid: Pulverize
Necromancer: Minion Army
Sorceress: Incinerate
Rogue: Barrage
Q&A
Many Unique Items have been updated to
