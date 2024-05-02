This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Season 4 Inside the Game - System Changes, Itemization Overhaul, And More
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 11 min ago
by
Tharid
Blizzard has released an Inside the Game video for Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn, giving more details about massive changes coming to multiple gameplay systems like Crafting, Aspects, Helltides, and more!
When does Diablo 4 Season 4 Start? Diablo 4 Season 4 Developer Update Summary
What is the most important change coming with Season 4 in your opinion? Will the massive overhaul to all these systems be able to turn Diablo around? Let us know in the comments!
