Patch 10.2.5 Seeds of Renewal Patch Notes

Discover the buried history of Azeroth and the Dragon Isles through the Azerothian Archives public event, explore Bel’ameth—a burgeoning new zone offering hope to the kaldorei, take dragonriding to the skies of old-world continents, storm Dragonflight dungeons alongside NPC companions, complete new campaign chapters in the continuation of the Dragon Isle epilogues, and more!
Bel'ameth, the arms of the Goddess, rests beneath the new World Tree, Amirdrassil's boughs and is a place for the kaldorei to seek much-needed repose and solace. This new night elf settlement lies adjacent to the Ohn'ahran Plains in the Dragon Isles. DRAGONRIDING AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE
The skies of Azeroth and beyond can be yours in the saddle of your dragon. In Dragonflight: Seeds of Renewal, dragonriding will be expanded to all old-world continents wherever flying is available.AZEROTHIAN ARCHIVES
Discover the history of the Dragon Isles and meet a unique cast of characters, hear stories of old, and witness the iconography of a time before. Participate in Solo and Group activities within Traitor's Rest with a Weekly Public Event, plenty of opportunity to explore, and earn rewards like Battle Pets, Mounts, and a Transmog set. RECLAIMING GILNEAS
King Greymane is ready to retake his kingdom, but Gilneas isn't as empty as expected. Help reclaim what was lost and return the kingdom to Gilnean hands.FOLLOWER DUNGEONS
Follower Dungeons are available for all 8 of the original Dragonflight dungeons on Normal difficulty. Queue solo or partner up with up to four players in your party and queue into any follower dungeon. Once entering the dungeon, a follower NPC will join your party and fill any role that wasn't filled by one of your pre-existing party members. OUTLAND CUP
On 18 January through 31 January, soar through the Outland skies with the dragonrider racing event, Outland Cup.Challenge thirteen races across Outland in Normal, Advanced, and Reverse variations to earn Riders of Azeroth Badges to exchange for rewards with Maztha in Valdrakken. Complete all Outland Cup races on Gold to earn the achievement Outland Racing Completionist: Gold, Outland Racer title, and Ruby Riders of Azeroth tabard. Head to Valdrakken and speak to Lord Andestrasz near the Rostrum of Transformation to pick up the initial quest.New rewards are available for purchase with Riders of Azeroth Badges: Drake Racer's Scarf, Outlandish Drake Racer's transmog set, new dragon customizations, Valdrakken Accord Insignia, and Manuscript of Endless Possibility that randomizes mount customizations each time you mount up on a customizable mount.
NEW CHARACTER CUSTOMIZATIONS
- The introductory quest for the Outland Cup has been changed to require the player to complete all the races.
- Players will now be rewarded with 80 Riders of Azeroth Badges for completing the quest.
- Mount customizations will now be used when racing in the Outland Cup.
- Players will be granted a maxed out Dragonriding Talent Tree when racing in the Outland Cup.
- Players that haven't unlocked dragonriding yet will also be able to fly the race courses using loaned dragonriding mounts.
- The Grotto Netherwing Drake and Flourishing Whimsydrake have been added the the list of available loaned dragonriding mounts.
- Since worldwide dragonriding is now available, you will no longer be dismounted after completing the race if dragonriding is unlocked on that character. If dragonriding hasn't been unlocked, you will be dismounted after completing a race.
Get creative with your characters! It’s time to hit the salon and change things up with five new hair colors for trolls and one new skin tone for draenei. Unique customizations for Warlock Tyrant and Darkglare demons are also on their way. ACHIEVEMENTS
CHARACTERS
- Players who have previously completed Trading Post Enthusiast will be granted the static Gleaming (Sun) and Moonlit (Moon) transmog sets when they next login. Anyone who completes it going forward will get all 3 sets immediately.
CLASSES
- DRACTHYR
New Passive Ability: Empowered Soaring – Soar is now equivalent to dragonriding, granting access to vigor and all dragonriding abilities.
- New Passive Ability: Expedited Takeoff – Soar's cooldown is reduced to 10 seconds.
- Soar dragonriding will become available after learning dragonriding on the account and the Evoker has completed the Forbidden Reach starting experience.
- Familiar Skies (Racial) has been removed.
EVOKER
- Multiple Class talents that were previously Shadowlands Covenant Abilities (such as Convoke the Spirits, Divine Toll, and Sepsis) have had their spell visuals updated to match their Class visual kit. We'll be adding a way to revert these talents back to their Shadowlands visuals in a future update.
- DEMON HUNTER
Elysian Decree is now Chaos damage (was Arcane).
- The Hunt is now Chaos damage(was Nature).
MAGE
- Source of Magic now lasts 1 hour (was 30 minutes).
- Preservation
Developers' note: We would like maintaining Reversions to feel more rewarding for Preservation Evoker, even when playing an Emerald Blossom focused build. As a result, we are tying in casts of Reversion with Essence Burst. This should make the rotational flow of Preservation smoother and more enjoyable. Since this introduces more mana-free spell casts, we are also increasing mana costs to compensate.
- Essence Burst may now trigger from casts of Reversion.
- Mana cost of most spells increased by 10%.
- Grace Period now increases your healing by 10/20% on targets with your Reversion (was 5/10%).
- Timeless Magic now also affects Temporal Anomaly, and reduces the mana cost of Reversion, Temporal Anomaly, Echo, and Time Dilation by 10/20% (was just duration at 15/30%).
MONK
- Shifting Power is now Arcane damage (was Nature).
Windwalker
- Mistweaver
Dance of the Wind has been redesigned – Your dodge chance is increased by 10% and an additional 10% every 4 seconds until you dodge an attack.
- Ancient Teachings now additionally increases Stamina by 5% while active.
- Teachings of the Monastery now highlights Blackout Kick on the action bar when it reaches max stacks.
- Thunder Focus Tea now has additional functionality with Expel Harm, causing it to transfer 25% more healing to damage and create a Chi Cocoon on yourself.
- Tea of Plenty now has the possibility to grant Expel Harm and Enveloping Mist instead of Essence Font and Renewing Mist.
- Secret Infusion now has additional functionality with Expel Harm, granting Versatility.
- Faeline Stomp has been renamed to Jadefire Stomp.
- Awakened Faeline has been renamed to Awakened Jadefire.
ROGUE
SHAMAN
- Echoing Reprimand changes to Physical damage (was Arcane) and damage increased by 43% to account for armor.
WARRIOR
- Earth Elemental, Fire Elemental, and Storm Elemental (as well as the Primal versions of these elementals) now have a reduced size in instances for the Shaman’s allies and enemies. For the Shaman, the Elementals still appear large.
- Updated the tooltip of Thorim’s Invocation to include a value for the damage of Lightning Bolts and Chain Lightnings triggered by the effect. Functionality unchanged.
ITEMS
- Spear of Bastion has been renamed to Champion’s Spear.
- Elysian Might has been renamed to Champion’s Might.
- Piercing Verdict has been renamed to Piercing Challenge.
- REVIVAL CATALYST
Renascent Dream charges are now granted weekly (was every other week).
Discover the Dragon, Explorer's League, and Tuskarr appearances for Pepe located in the Dragon Isles.PLAYER VERSUS PLAYER
WARRIOR
- SHAMAN
Enhancement
Developers' note: We’re removing a previous PvP reduction to the base damage of Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning and focusing the reduction on spells triggered during Ascendance to target burst damage.
- Lightning Bolts and Chain Lightnings triggered by Thorim’s Invocation now deal 30% reduced damage in PvP combat.
- Thorim’s Invocation now increases the damage of Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning by 20% in PvP combat (was 10%).
QUESTS
- Fury
Slaughterhouse (PvP Talent) now triggers off of Odyn’s Fury and Onslaught damage, in addition to Rampage damage.
USER INTERFACE AND ACCESSIBILITY
- DRAGONFLIGHT EPILOGUE QUESTS
A small quest chain where players join the Aspects as they reflect on the events of Dragonflight and look to the future, are introduced to the new night elf city of Bel’ameth, and can stay awhile and listen to the conversations of key characters throughout Valdrakken.
- A preview window has been added to the “Quest Text Contrast” setting in Accessibility Options.
- Art has been updated for predictions and absorbs on unit frames.
- The skull icons on the instance difficulty banner (near the minimap) have been updated with new art.
- In the Transmog Sets pane, you can now favorite individual set pieces from collected appearances by using right-click. Each set piece also now says its slot type in the tooltip (e.g. "Shoulder").
- Limited-time (holiday) Traveler's Log activities will now be marked as such, with the time left shown.
- The Trading Post catalogue now displays a list of all items included in a bundle.
Each item is a clickable button that will preview it on your character.
- Multiple items can be selected and previewed together if they occupy different slots.
All appearances received from quest rewards will now have a chat message.
Interacting with the Auction House quantity field should now be a much more consistent experience.
Most toasts can now be immediately dismissed with a right click. This includes toasts that appear near the top-center of the screen, such as Great Vault unlocks.
Edit Mode Frame Snapping Improvements:
- Can now snap a frame to any intersection of grid lines.
- Can now snap a frame's center to any grid line (previously only available for center purple grid lines).
- Edges of frames can now snap to the horizontal and vertical center lines regardless of whether the grid is enabled.
A hex code field has been added to the Color Picker. The Color Picker now previews transparency and shows a before and after comparison of the chosen color.
