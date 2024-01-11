This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Everything Coming with Seeds of Renewal - Official Video Preview
Live
Posted
35 minutes ago
by
Anshlun
Blizzard has published a new video on their social media highlighting all features arriving with Patch 10.2.5, Seeds of Renewal. Patch 10.2.5 launches on January 16th.
Features mentioned:
Worldwide Dragonriding
Outland Cup Event
Dragon Isle Epilogues
Reclaiming Gilneas
Follower Dungeons
Azerothian Archives
New Customizations for players and Warlock Pets
Holiday Updates
For more details on each of those features, plus more coming with Seeds of Renewal, check out our Patch 10.2.5 hub:
Patch 10.2.5 Overview
1
Comment by
glassleo
on 2024-01-11T12:26:12-06:00
Appearantly we get a new mount from the new Gilneas questline!
Comment by
Kilgharrah96
on 2024-01-11T12:35:10-06:00
and some Transmogs :O
and some Transmogs :O
Ensemble: Dark Ranger General's Kit
maybe amongst the others?
Comment by
Kerathras
on 2024-01-11T12:36:01-06:00
Is it a rideable worgen! 🤣🥁
Is it a rideable worgen! 🤣🥁
1
