Pants of Judgement - Robeless Paladin Tier Set Datamined on Patch 11.0.5 PTR

mid
Well, hopefully these pants are just a placeholder because they are a disservice to the set.These aren't even pants. They're leggings.
nah.
Looks terrible without the robe legs.
they don't fit the rest of the set at all though?
This doesn't work, can't put my finger on it. Maybe a kind of kilt? Nah. Not feeling this one. Robed one is a W though.
Man that is half assed af.
needs the open robe treatment
Should have more dark grey in it
they coudlnt even pick the same red? this is literally dog@#$% lmao
Will I get them for the collection, probably. Is their existence sacrilege in the face of the best tier set ever made, 100% yes.Instead of making these not so great pants, just make the up-rezzed HD T2 paly set in the nice purple variant! YES PLEASE!
Going to go out on a limb and guess these aren't the finalized version of the pants. I doubt they'd ship out pants without the 3d features like this when all the other robe sets that got pants versions last build did. No big deal.
the Aladdin pants aint where its at
it uuh... sucks..
that's gonna be a hell no from me, dawg
It needs an open robe model and more armored legs. That is something I would love. This feels incomplete at best...
Nahhh, robes all the way.
You can’t be serious
Was kind of hoping it'd keep the tassets
These pants are the worst, they no longer hide ugly sock looking boots.