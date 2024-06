Paladin War Within Season 1 Tier Set Bonuses Reviewed - Guide Writer First Impressions

These bonuses are pretty unexciting, but the stated aim for the bonuses this season was for them to have minimal impact on either your rotation or your talent choices. This goal is met somewhat, where the main ability the bonuses affect is Wake of Ashes , an ability that you take in all situations and that is the foundation for both Hero Talent trees for Retribution, so there's no real conflict in talent choice that would arise from this set. However, considering it rotationally, the 4 piece bonus seems like it might cause some friction with Hero Talents, as currently the damage buff applies to the final damage hit of Execution Sentence . Both Hero Talent trees would encourage you to use Wake of Ashes as early into Execution Sentence as possible to maximize Dawnlight or Shake the Heavens uptime during the Execution Sentence window, so if you instead have to delay Wake of Ashes in order to have the set bonus buff still active when Execution Sentence lands it would feel a lot worse.As far as its numerical strength goes, these bonuses seem very weak. My very rough estimates for the value of the 2 piece is somewhere in the range of 2-3%, and 3-4% for the 4 piece. Even for Season 1 bonuses, this is very low. This could be buffed very easily though, so I would hope that unless this is within the new intended range for tier sets, that it's addressed at some point before the season begins. One change that could help address both issues mentioned here would be to just increase the length of the buff for the 4 piece, so that there's no reason to need to delay it for the final Execution Sentence hit.