October 2024 Trading Post Items - Plus Class Sets Returning Without Restrictions Soon

Whether you walk in the light or embrace the shadows, there’s a little something for everyone during the October Trading Post. Rise from the depths when you ride into battle on the Depthstalker mount. 20th Anniversary and November’s Trading Post
Mind your Tender— with the upcoming November Trading Post we’ll be bringing back last year’s armor sets and transmog weapon sets. Each armor set comes with three pieces: helm, shoulder, and belt, and each weapon set comes with 3 weapons. Class Restrictions Lifted
Players will now be able to purchase these items with any class character to add to your transmog collection and any class that can wear or use that item transmog can. So, if you have a mail user, they will be able to wear any mail armor set transmog and if your class can use one-hand maces, you’ll be able to use any of the mace transmogs, etc.
Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available. Players can also visit the Trading Post in the capital city of Dornogal (The Foregrounds) on the Isle of Dorn, where representatives of both Tawney and Wilder and the Zen’shiri Trading Post are open for business.
Here's What's in Stock for October
Pets, Mounts, and Toys Hand of Reshkigaal “Reshkigaal bided her time as her kin each tried their hand at usurping the Banished One. She sought to attack when he was distracted, but the Jailer’s spies had been tracking her. With their warning and aid, the Jailer prevailed.” Soot-Stained Shalewing “These pests are known for their cantankerous attitudes and affinity for nesting in the smokestacks of Undermine., much to the locals’ dismay.”
Name
Item Type
Trader’s Tender
Hand of Reshkigaal
Mount
750
Swift Zhevra
Mount
550
| Soot-Stained Shalewing
|Pet
|200
|Delicate Ebony Parasol
|Toy
|200
|Delicate Silk Parasol
|Toy
|200
Armor Transmog Appearances Ensemble: Ragged Harvest Golem Ugly Black Boots
Name
Item Type
Trader’s Tender
| Ugly Black Boots
|Feet
|40
|Ugly White Boots
|Feet
|40
|Dueler’s Faded Shoulder Cape
|Shoulder
|75
|Dueler’s Snowy Shoulder Cape
| Shoulder
|75
|Dueler’s Midnight Shoulder Cape
| Shoulder
| 75
|Gloves of the Morning Mist
|Hands
|100
|Classic Faded Tabard
|Tabard
|100
|Ensemble: Vagabond’s Faded Threads
|Head and Back
|100
|Ensemble: Wanderer’s Faded Trappings
|Head and Back
|100
|Fine White Evening Gloves
|Hands
|100
|Gloves of the Midnight Soiree
| Hands
| 100
|Trader’s Midnight Sarong
|Legs
|100
|Trader’s Snowy Sarong
| Legs
|100
|Granny’s Old Hat
|Head
|175
| Ensemble: Ragged Harvest Golem
|Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Hands, Back (Cloak)
|800
Weapon Transmog Appearances Feathered Bow of the Night Harvester’s Claw
Name
Item Type
Trader’s Tender
|Simple Ebony Wand
|Wand
|50
|Wand of the Bright Shadow
|Wand
|50
|Gentle Glow of the Naaru
|Off-Hand
|75
|Krokul Battlescythe
|One-Hand Axe
|85
| Feathered Bow of the Night
|Bow
|100
|Feathered Bow of the Fallen
|Bow
|100
|Dark Iron Battle Mace
|One-Hand Mace
|100
|Battle-tested Warhammer
|Two-Hand Mace
|100
|Battle-tested Obsidian Warhammer
|Two-Hand Mace
|100
|Aerie Battle Mace
|One-Hand Mace
|100
|Ashen Executioner
|Polearm
|150
|Caged Eye of the Watcher
|Off-Hand
|225
| Harvester’s Claw
|Fist Weapon
|250