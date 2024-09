This Month's Bonus Reward

Depthstalker

“Poached from Zereth Mortis, a few of these jellyfish were lost when the poachers' ship sank. They found a new home in the Great Sea's depths.”

Complete activities to fill the bar at the top of the Traveler’s Log found in the Adventure Guide (Shift-J)***, and you'll receive this month's bonus reward — the Depthstalker mount. Rise from the depths when you ride into battle on this shadowy cnidarian.