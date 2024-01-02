November/23 Trading Post Weapons Easter Egg in Silithus - Xal'atath and Titans Dialogue

O.o
I do love cool stuff like this, really adds flavour!
so this confirms Xal'atath isn't a fifth old god.
The orc being Void-affliated probably makes them a somewhat unreliable source for the Titans' character and all... but that said, I really love the 'prose' here, really cool and atmospheric. "His crusade sought to eradicate all life from existence. Tread carefully, <class>, lest you inadvertently find yourself serving the same cause." is just mwah for me.
O.O runs to log in on toons that can transmog this.
not sure how i feel about content like this being locked behind trader post stuff but w/e i guess go for it blizzard
Would be neat if there was some interaction with the old ahn qiraj weapons too since they are certainly old god-y in design.
WOO!
What if Sargeras wanted to strike C'Thun instead of Azeroth herself? It seems that his whispers stopped when the Dark Titan struck Silithus with his blade.
Oops. And here I got the weapon thinking it looked cool. Still like how, even as a mog, items retain their effects.(which I didn't know about when I mogged my mages staff to be the "hidden" sheep one from legion and had it activate like the actual one.)