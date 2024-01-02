November/23 Trading Post Weapons Easter Egg in Silithus - Xal'atath and Titans Dialogue

Please, lower your weapon, I mean you no harm. The whispers ceased speaking to me on the day that the wound opened.

I wish to spend my days atoning for what I have done in my life, perhaps I can help you.

You... I can see it in your eyes, you have seen the vision.

The goat, the pool, drowning in the icy blackness, does this sound familiar?

I can tell you its meaning. It means we are fast closing in on the end of this world, friend.

Please, lower your weapon. I mean no harm.

That weapon you hold... you should not have brought it here!



> You recognize my weapon?



I warned you before that the end times are coming. That weapon you wield proves it.

It emanates the same energies that coursed through the Dark Titan's blade.

Why did he strike this place? He was far too masterful a tactician to choose this target by chance.

His crusade sought to eradicate all life from existence. Do you think his final act before being captured by the Pantheon would not be in service to that goal?

Tread carefully, <class>, lest you inadvertently find yourself serving the same cause.

That blade you hold... it profanes this place!



> You recognize my blade?



To bring a weapon like that here is to invite destruction, <class>.

The titans care only about their precious Order. They would sacrifice anything to achieve it--including their own followers.

Even the Dark Titan had a pattern to his actions. A cold logic intended to impose his perfect vision, and the willingness to eradicate existence if he could not achieve his ends.

Do you think the rest of his kind are any different? Only in method, not in goal.

Be careful that you do not blindly become a part of their plan.

Your stave... it whispers to me!



> You recognize my staff?



Do you have any idea how ancient that weapon you wield is, <class>?

There was a time when this whole world was ruled by the Black Empire. It was beautiful.

The masters bestowed gifts upon their faithful. That stave was one such instrument.

It was given to the Harbinger so that one day she might... she might...

What? No! I was not going to tell them! I... I...

<The orc goes silent, as if chastised by some unseen presence.>