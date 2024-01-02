Discover Bel'ameth: Patch 10.2.5 Zone Overview

Discover Bel'ameth, the arms of the Goddess, a much-needed place for the kaldorei to seek much-needed repose and solace. This new night elf settlement lies adjacent to the Ohn'ahran Plains in the Dragon Isles. It rests beneath the new World Tree, Amirdrassil's boughs, and can be explored in the next Dragonflight update, Seeds of Renewal.
Points of InterestTraverse through a vibrant wilderness teeming with flora and fauna as you explore several points of interest.
Arlithrien LodgeArlithrien Lodge can be found in the northwest, near Wellspring Temple, the home of Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope raid. The Lodge is the headquarters of the Sentinel Army. Its name pays homage to Teldrassil's Pools of Arlithrien.
Bel'ameth Harbor and Evenfall WatchtowerTo the northeast of Bel'ameth lies its harbor connected to Evenfall Watchtower, with a portal connection that can ferry players to the Feathermoon Stronghold in Feralas.
Twilight WatchtowerA sanctuary that sits in the northern part of Amirdrassil for the darker members of kaldorei society. Here, dark rangers, death knights, demon hunters, and Shen'dralar mages can be seen training and socializing.
Denizens and WildlifeBel'ameth is home to a wide variety of creatures, from notable kaldorei to owls and hippogryphs.
Jarod Shadowsong
Mordent Evenshade
Prepare to journey to Bel'ameth when Seeds of Renewal arrives on January 16.
