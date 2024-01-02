This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Dark, Deadly, and Delightful - A Diablo 4 Artwork Dive
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 7 min ago
by
Jezartroz
It's time to ring in the new year with more Diablo 4 Artwork! The level of detail and thought that goes into everything from lighting to props that make the world feel lived in is truly breathtaking. No game would be crafted without awesome artists working on everything from lighting to assets, so we're continuing to celebrate the artists of Diablo 4!
It's undeniable that games can't live and thrive without talented artists. Whether their art is already released in the live game, or is yet to be revealed in the future of Diablo 4 with Vessel of Hatred and beyond, artists are the ones that truly bring our favorite games to life. To celebrate the passion, talent, sweat and tears, and triumps of the art team, let's take a look at some of the amazing work these artists have created in Diablo 4!
Jairo Sanchez
Senior Character Artist II
Jairo Sanchez's ArtStation
Bekki Wilkinson
Senior Character Artist
Bekki Wilkinson's ArtStation
Tristan Mercier
Senior Lighting Artist
Tristan Mercier's ArtStation
Linyao (Freya) Li
Character Artist
Linyao (Freya) Li's Artstation
Brittany Ollendieck
3d Weapons & Prop Artist
Brittany Ollendieck's ArtStation
Comment by
jeybem
on 2024-01-02T17:46:56-06:00
Awesome work posted here, the Mephisto statue is my favorite.
