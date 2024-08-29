Notable Collectibles from TWW Dungeons - Mounts, Cowboy Bee, Transmog, Profession Recipes



Item

Profession

Source





Beledar's Bulwark

Blacksmithing

Treasure: The Dawnbreaker Mythic + Dungeon Cache





Enchant Ring - Radiant Critical Strike

Enchanting

Drop: Prioress Murrpray, Priory of the Sacred Flame or Treasure: Challenger's Cache, The Dawnbreaker





Enchant Ring - Radiant Haste

Enchanting

Drop: Prioress Murrpray, Priory of the Sacred Flame or Treasure: Challenger's Cache, The Dawnbreaker





Enchant Ring - Radiant Mastery

Enchanting

Drop: Prioress Murrpray, Priory of the Sacred Flame or Treasure: Challenger's Cache, The Dawnbreaker





Enchant Ring - Radiant Versatility

Enchanting

Drop: Prioress Murrpray, Priory of the Sacred Flame or Treasure: Challenger's Cache, The Dawnbreaker





Enchant Weapon - Authority of Air

Enchanting

Treasure: The Challenger's Cache, The Dawnbreaker





Culminating Blasphemite

Jewelcrafting

Drop: The War Within Dungeons





Elusive Blasphemite

Jewelcrafting

Drop: The War Within Dungeons





Insightful Blasphemite

Jewelcrafting

Drop: The War Within Dungeons





Waders of the Unifying Flame

Leatherworking

Drop: Prioress Murrpray in Priory of the Sacred Flame

