Notable Collectibles from TWW Dungeons - Mounts, Cowboy Bee, Transmog, Profession Recipes

|Item
|Profession
|Source
|Beledar's Bulwark
|Blacksmithing
|Treasure: The Dawnbreaker Mythic + Dungeon Cache
|Enchant Ring - Radiant Critical Strike
|Enchanting
|Drop: Prioress Murrpray, Priory of the Sacred Flame or Treasure: Challenger's Cache, The Dawnbreaker
|Enchant Ring - Radiant Haste
|Enchanting
|Drop: Prioress Murrpray, Priory of the Sacred Flame or Treasure: Challenger's Cache, The Dawnbreaker
|Enchant Ring - Radiant Mastery
|Enchanting
|Drop: Prioress Murrpray, Priory of the Sacred Flame or Treasure: Challenger's Cache, The Dawnbreaker
|Enchant Ring - Radiant Versatility
|Enchanting
|Drop: Prioress Murrpray, Priory of the Sacred Flame or Treasure: Challenger's Cache, The Dawnbreaker
|Enchant Ring - Cursed Critical Strike
|Enchanting
|Drop: Ki'katal the Harvester, Ara-Kara or Izo, the Grand Splicer, City of Threads
|Enchant Ring - Cursed Mastery
|Enchanting
|Drop: Ki'katal the Harvester, Ara-Kara or Izo, the Grand Splicer, City of Threads
|Enchant Ring - Cursed Versatility
|Enchanting
|Drop: Ki'katal the Harvester, Ara-Kara or Izo, the Grand Splicer, City of Threads
|Enchant Weapon - Authority of Radiant Power
|Enchanting
|Drop: Prioress Murrpray, Priory of the Sacred Flame
|Enchant Weapon - Authority of Air
|Enchanting
|Treasure: The Challenger's Cache, The Dawnbreaker
|Inscribed Rolling Pin
|Inscription
|Treasure: Wax-Encrusted Chest, Darkflame Cleft
|Culminating Blasphemite
|Jewelcrafting
|Drop: The War Within Dungeons
|Elusive Blasphemite
|Jewelcrafting
|Drop: The War Within Dungeons
|Insightful Blasphemite
|Jewelcrafting
|Drop: The War Within Dungeons
|Waders of the Unifying Flame
|Leatherworking
|Drop: Prioress Murrpray in Priory of the Sacred Flame
|Busy Bee's Buckle
|Leatherworking
|Drop: Goldie Baronbottom in Cinderbrew Meadery
|Roiling Thunderstrike Talons
|Leatherworking
|Drop: Voidstone Monstrosity in The Rookery
|Artisan Chef's Hat
|Tailoring
|Drop: Goldie Baronbottom, Cinderbrew Meadery