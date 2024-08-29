Hearty Food and Feasts - Food that Lasts Through Death

All the tooltips show the non-hearty version having well fed?
way to overpriced....When do you die 5x in an hour to have the same "cost"... Only worth when progressing and dying more than 5x every hour...
This is a LONG overdue QOS upgrade.
Sounds like the raid would need 10 wipes in an hour for the Hearty version of the Feasts to pay off.Challenge accepted.
cool gimmick but i wish we kept the flavour pouch embelishmentPutting the cost on the crafter is kinda cringe
This is great, now also make those "daily" soulbound phials from alchemist to warbound.
Wow. A good change for once?
I think it should be added to the conversation the benefit of the hearty feasts / foods that the use of Pausing Pylon makes it extremely more valuable. Currently selling for around 12g (1000g loss for crafters at the moment) I feel guild raid leads should stock up for the season of the pausing pylon now. Pausing flasks/ food buffs etcs (especially on breaks or fight explanations will save your raiders a lot of gold long term.