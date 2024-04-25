No BlizzCon in 2024 - Global In-Person Events for Warcraft's 30th Anniversary

Weird. Ok
30 years of World of Warcraft? Sure about that?
I'd imagine both the Microsoft acquisition and general lack of demand for tickets that never sold out last year were the driving forces behind this decision.
We all kinda felt this was going to happen, but still sad to see.RiP Blizzcon
30th Warcraft Anniversary. World of Warcraft is only 20 years old.
Well it makes sense. They had the last one prior to the acquisition from Microsoft, they knew that it would probably be the last blizzcon for the foreseeable future, and thats why they announced the next three expansions for WoW. There'd be nothing really to announce or talk about at another blizzcon.
I feel like someone messed up... 30 years of wow? How did no one notice that mistake?*Edit* never mind, I forgot about warcraft.
Blizzcon was terrible last year, very poorly managed and organized. Glad they are taking a break to rethink it.
It's probably a good decision if they don't have too much things to announce, or if they will only talk about wow
I went to Blizzcon 2023, and honestly, this doesn't surprise me. The convention was such a mess. They had absolutely no idea what they were doing, the employees even said as much and the people who bought Portal Passes had zero benefits to it the first day, and the second day they got to cut all the lines so the Darkmoon Faire ran out before noon on the Saturday.It was my first time going and I was pretty disappointed with how disorganized it was.
yeah, they said E3 would be back as well, lol But it's understandable, it just doesn't make any sense anymore to have these expos, too expensive and people rather watch streams anyway.
"Warcraft" = 1994